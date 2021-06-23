Nation Current Affairs 23 Jun 2021 Telangana: Parents s ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana: Parents say no to physical classes this year

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published Jun 23, 2021, 7:24 am IST
Updated Jun 23, 2021, 4:26 pm IST
96 percent of parents said they would not send their children to school this year
The parents said that they would not send young children to physical classes until there was a vaccine available for them. (Photo: DC/File)
 The parents said that they would not send young children to physical classes until there was a vaccine available for them. (Photo: DC/File)

Hyderabad: Parents, especially of private school students in the city, expressed their disagreement with the government's order to open schools, even as detailed guidelines for operations are still awaited.  

They said that they would not send young children to physical classes until there was a vaccine available for them. Some even said they would feel more comfortable in dropping a year of schooling if the government made attendance mandatory.

 

In an anonymous poll conducted by the Hyderabad Schools' Parents Association (HSPA), 96 percent of parents who participated said they would not send their children to school this year.

Sanjay Agarwal, advocate and parent of students in Classes 4 and 5 in the city, said, "If the government mandates attendance, I would go to the school to allow online classes for my children. Our family has decided that none of our children will take physical classes this year. We cannot play with the lives of our children."

On Twitter as well, parents demanded that vaccines for children and all teaching and non-teaching staff be made prerequisite to convince parents to opt for physical schooling. A Twitter user by the name Ravi Kiran city commented that there would be no school for their kids without a vaccine. "Incidents in the last few months have shown how ready and strong our healthcare system is," some of them tweeted.

 

Concerns have also been raised on the situation that arose when schools were reopened at the beginning of this year, where several students and teaching and non-teaching staff got infected with Covid-19 especially in government and residential schools.

However, the government is yet to give final guidelines for opening educational institutes in the state along with the conduct of physical and online classes for the next academic year starting from July 1.

...
Tags: telangana covid bulletin, telangana covid cases, hyderabad covid update
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti. (PTI Photo)

Mehbooba Mufti, BJP leaders leave J-K for all-party meeting in national capital

Anyone can register in welfare website and fill out the necessary details which they had mentioned in it, can 'Become a volunteer', who helps people in tough times. (ANI Photo)

RAW NTR starts 365 days Food Donation Program across Telugu States

BSP president Mayawati. (Photo: PTI)

Mayawati hopes PM Modi's Kashmir meet will help in taking concrete decisions

The disease is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19. (Representative Image: PTI)

Black Fungus: Centre allocates additional 61120 vials of Amphotericin-B to States/UTs



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India reports 40 cases of Covid Delta Plus variant, most cases from four states

A beneficiary receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

Covishield vaccine linked to rare neurological disorder in Kerala, UK

While seven cases were reported from a medical centre in Kerala, where about 1.2 million people were administered the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, known as Covishield in India, four were reported from Nottingham, UK, in an area in which approximately 700,000 (7 lakh) people received the jab. (PTI Photo)

COVID-19: India's active caseload declines to 6,43,194, lowest in 82 days

A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 testing, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai on June 22, 2021. (PTI/Shashank Parade)

India records less than 50k Covid cases, lowest in 91 days

A National Health Mission (NHM) worker collects swab sample of a labourer for COVID-19 test, at a paddy field in the outskirts of Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi releases white paper on Covid management

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with member of the press, via video conference in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham