Telangana High Court closes PILs on high school fees, TS issues notices to schools

Published Jun 23, 2021, 7:49 am IST
The government had issued GO 46 restraining all private schools from collecting any fee other than admission fee for the academic year
The division bench comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy was dealing with the PILs filed by parents’ association and others. (DC)
HYDERABAD: As the state government informed that it was taking stringent action against private schools which collected more than prescribed fees, the Telangana High Court closed two PILs on higher fees and online classes.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy was dealing with the PILs filed by parents’ association and others, who brought to the notice of the court about the violations of government orders regarding school fees for the academic year 2020-21.

 

The government had issued GO 46 restraining all private schools from collecting any fee other than admission fee for the academic year. The GO says there should not be any fee hike for that academic year and the fee shall be collected only on a monthly basis.

The government counsel submitted that the education department had already issued show cause notices to the schools, which violated the GO 46. He submitted that some schools had collected various fees, apart from admission fees. After the replies to the show cause notices, action would be taken, the counsel stated.

 

Noting the government counsel’s statement, the court closed the PILs.

