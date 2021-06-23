Nation Current Affairs 23 Jun 2021 'No' to fe ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'No' to fee cut; budget school managements to meet education minister today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 23, 2021, 7:07 am IST
Updated Jun 23, 2021, 7:07 am IST
Another issue being taken up with the education minister is on preparation of an academic calendar for the new session
The association does not agree to the government's suggestion to further lower tuition and other fees. (Representational image: PTI)
 The association does not agree to the government's suggestion to further lower tuition and other fees. (Representational image: PTI)

HYDERABAD: The functionaries of the Telangana Recognised Schools Management Association (TRSMA) representing private schools are meeting Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Wednesday in view of reopening of schools from July 1, as announced by the state government last week.

The association does not agree to the government's suggestion to further lower tuition and other fees. There exists a financial crisis. In order to sustain the operations, parents of all students in private budget schools should be mandated to pay the fee dues pending since March last year, it stresses.

 

"Hardly 30-40 per cent of the parents have paid the fees due to the abrupt closures. This has made it difficult for most schools to continue with their operations. Lowering the fees any further is not acceptable to us. Schools now conduct both offline and online classes. There will be added expenditure by way of bills, rents and sanitization," it said.

It added that no school has increased the fees in the past two years. "If the fees are reduced, we will not be able to pay salary to teachers and other staff," said Sadulla Madhusudhan, TRSMA general secretary.

 

Another issue being taken up with the education minister is on preparation of an academic calendar for the new session. This was not done the previous academic year. The association also wants attendance made mandatory and to give 30 per cent weightage to attendance in the final results for students.

...
Tags: telangana schools, budget schools, education minister, education minister sabitha indra reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 23 June 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Kuntala waterfalls (DC file image)

Kuntala, Pochera waterfalls open for visitors

At present, agriculture crops are being sown over 2.31 crore acres and horticulture crops over 11.57 lakh acres in Kharif and Rabi put together in Telangana. (Representational image: PTI)

Record sowing expected during Kharif season in Telangana

The chief minister would invite Odisha Chief Minister and other public representatives for the foundation ceremony of the barrage. (Photo: DC Image)

Andhra Pradesh hails verdict on Vamsadhara row, CM affirms it will benefit Odisha too

Doctors were hired to conduct remote tele consultation and evaluate 104 callers for Covid-19 symptoms. (Photo: PTI/File)

Covid help is just a call away in Andhra Pradesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Is India's second Covid wave over? Health experts don't think so

Health workers sit behind a plastic sheet separating them from people receiving the COVID-19 vaccine In Imphal, India, Monday, June 21, 2021. (AP)

Defence Ministry seals Rs 583 cr deal with GSL to procure 2 pollution control ships

he ships are being procured to significantly augment the capability of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) to respond to incidents of oil spills at the sea and also boost the force's pollution response mechanism. (PTI File Photo)

SC refuses to interfere with CBSE, CISCE's scheme for evaluating Class 12 students

In view of the above we hold that there is no reason to interfere with the scheme propounded by CBSE and CICSE, the bench said, adding that the schemes take into account the concerns of all sets of students. (PTI Photo)

DCGI likely to approve phase 3 trial data of Covaxin on Tuesday

Covaxin is an indigenous COVID-19 vaccine produced by Bharat Biotech. (PTI Photo)

Covishield vaccine linked to rare neurological disorder in Kerala, UK

While seven cases were reported from a medical centre in Kerala, where about 1.2 million people were administered the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, known as Covishield in India, four were reported from Nottingham, UK, in an area in which approximately 700,000 (7 lakh) people received the jab. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham