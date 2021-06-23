Nation Current Affairs 23 Jun 2021 Mayawati hopes PM Mo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mayawati hopes PM Modi's Kashmir meet will help in taking concrete decisions

PTI
Published Jun 23, 2021, 5:15 pm IST
Updated Jun 23, 2021, 5:15 pm IST
The meeting is the first such exercise since the Centre announced the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370
BSP president Mayawati. (Photo: PTI)
 BSP president Mayawati. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday termed as a "proper initiative" the meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Kashmir, and hoped that it would prove helpful in taking some concrete decisions.

Fourteen leaders from Jammu and Kashmir have been invited to the meeting to be chaired by the prime minister on Thursday to discuss the future course of action for the union territory.

 

In a tweet in Hindi, the BSP president said, The meeting of 14 leaders of Jammu and Kashmir at the level of PM Narendra Modi on June 24 is a proper initiative. Hope this meeting, which comes after a gap of about two years, will prove fruitful in taking some concrete decisions and will also be helpful on (issues like) restoration of statehood of Jammu and Kashmir etc .

At the same time, the early completion of delimitation of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly seats and general elections are such issues on which the eyes of the country are focussed. The Centre should intensify efforts to restore the situation in Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest as per its promise and claim," she said in another tweet.

 

The meeting is the first such exercise since the Centre announced the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and its bifurcation into union territories on August 5, 2019.

...
Tags: article 370, article 370 jammu & kashmir, kashmir meet, jammu and kashmir assembly seats
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Related Stories

Jammu and Kashmir's Gupkar alliance to attend Centre's all-party meeting
Kashmir saw 330 stirs since repeal of Article 370

Latest From Nation

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti. (PTI Photo)

Mehbooba Mufti, BJP leaders leave J-K for all-party meeting in national capital

Anyone can register in welfare website and fill out the necessary details which they had mentioned in it, can 'Become a volunteer', who helps people in tough times. (ANI Photo)

RAW NTR starts 365 days Food Donation Program across Telugu States

The disease is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19. (Representative Image: PTI)

Black Fungus: Centre allocates additional 61120 vials of Amphotericin-B to States/UTs

The case relates to the appeals of Facebook and WhatsApp against a single judge order dismissing their pleas against the probe CCI ordered into the instant messaging app's new privacy policy. (Photo: PTI/File)

HC refuses to stay CCI notice to Facebook, WhatsApp in privacy policy matter



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India reports 40 cases of Covid Delta Plus variant, most cases from four states

A beneficiary receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

Covishield vaccine linked to rare neurological disorder in Kerala, UK

While seven cases were reported from a medical centre in Kerala, where about 1.2 million people were administered the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, known as Covishield in India, four were reported from Nottingham, UK, in an area in which approximately 700,000 (7 lakh) people received the jab. (PTI Photo)

COVID-19: India's active caseload declines to 6,43,194, lowest in 82 days

A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 testing, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai on June 22, 2021. (PTI/Shashank Parade)

India records less than 50k Covid cases, lowest in 91 days

A National Health Mission (NHM) worker collects swab sample of a labourer for COVID-19 test, at a paddy field in the outskirts of Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi releases white paper on Covid management

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with member of the press, via video conference in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham