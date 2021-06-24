Jagan for massive campaign on Disha app

VIJAYAWADA: Women police and volunteers will take up door-to-door campaigns to create awareness among people, especially women, on how to use Disha mobile application to reach out to cops in case of distress.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday instructed officials to focus on women safety and protection across the state. Addressing a high-level review meeting, he directed them to pay special attention to popularising the Disha app. The officials can make use of volunteers and women police in village/wards secretariats for the purpose. He said that they should be well-trained in using the app in dire situations.

Further, the Chief Minister made it clear that a similar initiative be launched in educational institutions to reach out to girl students on the app. He felt proper awareness on the Disha app would help women access police help anytime. Alongside, the response time and action taken by Disha police stations and local police stations should be monitored. He directed the officials to equip all the police stations with the required number of patrolling vehicles.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, DGP Gautam Sawang, Intelligence chief K.V. Rajendranath Reddy and other officials were present at the meeting.