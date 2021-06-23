Jagan asks police to take stern action on rape cases

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday expressed his anguish over the rape of a young nursing student at Seethanagaram. “The unfortunate incident that took place overnight at Prakasam Barrage has enraged me. Such incidents should not have happened. The government and the police department should do everything they can to prevent such incidents from repeating.”

Addressing a gathering while releasing the YSR Cheyutha programme, the Chief Minister said, “I strongly believe that true freedom is achieved only when women can walk freely in the middle of the night without fear

As your protector, I will work hard to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.”

Meanwhile, the police speeded up the investigations to nab two men involved in the rape incident. Cops are tracing the whereabouts of old offenders including the ‘blade batch’ that used to wander along the banks of Krishna during night hours.

The police installed a picket at Seethanagaram Pushkar Ghat and arranged lighting as a preventive step. According to the sources, two culprits belonging to Seethanagaram are involved in the rape incident. They were involved in several other cases.

Telugu Mahila president and former MLA Vangalapudi Anitha on Tuesday visited GGH at Guntur and consoled the rape victim. She alleged that there was no protection to women under Jagan’s rule. She blamed the government for not giving an assurance that the victim would be given a government job.