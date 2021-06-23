Nation Current Affairs 23 Jun 2021 India reports 40 cas ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India reports 40 cases of Covid Delta Plus variant, most cases from four states

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC WEB DESK
Published Jun 23, 2021, 11:58 am IST
Updated Jun 23, 2021, 12:20 pm IST
These 40 cases were reported mostly from four major states - Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu
A beneficiary receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)
 A beneficiary receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: India on Wednesday reported 40 new cases of the deadly Delta Plus variant of the novel coronavirus infection, which is said to trigger the third wave of the pandemic in the country.

The Delta Plus variant is an emerging form of the Delta variant, the variant first detected in India.

 

These 40 cases were reported mostly from four major states  - Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday categorised the Delta Plus variant as a ‘variant of concern’ and directed states to take up immediate containment measures in clusters where the variant has been detected.

In a press statement, the Ministry first referred to it as a ‘variant of concern’ then issued a correction calling it a ‘variant of interest’ and then again reverted to calling it a ‘variant of concern’.

 

A variant of concern (VoC) carries the highest threat perception of a coronavirus variant, which is characterised by increased infectivity, transmissibility or resistance to vaccines and treatment. A variant of interest (VoI) is a degree lower.

On Tuesday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the Delta Plus variant has been detected in 22 samples across six districts in the country.

“In India, Delta Plus variant has been detected in 22 samples. Sixteen of them have found in Jalgaon and Ratnagiri districts in Maharashtra; the remaining have been detected in Kerala (Palakkad and Pathanamthitta) and Madhya Pradesh (Bhopal and Shivpuri)… But we don’t want this to assume significant proportions,” Bhushan added.

 

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said the state has found 21 cases of the 'Delta plus' variant so far. "The highest nine cases were reported in Ratnagiri, followed by seven in Jalgaon, two in Mumbai, and one case each in Palghar, Thane and Sindhudurg districts," Tope told reporters.

He added that 7,500 samples from different parts of the state were collected and sent for laboratory testing. "I have directed officials that the Delta Plus variant cases should be monitored closely. Information about these cases should be collected and recorded for study. We are taking 100 samples from every district," Tope added.

 

Tope also added that complete information about the people detected with the 'Delta plus' variant is being sought, including their travel history, whether they were vaccinated or not, and if they were re-infected.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported the first case of the Delta Plus variant on Monday. According to officials, a four-year-old boy from ward 14 of the Kadapra Panchayat in Pathanamathitta has been detected with the variant.

The variant was confirmed in the patient during a genome sequencing of his sample, carried out at the CSIR-IGIB in New Delhi.

 

Meanwhile, officials said the first case in Pathanamthitta was followed by two other cases in Palakkad.

...
Tags: delta plus variant, delta plus, health ministry, union ministry of health and family welfare
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The ED has recently transferred shares seized worth approximately Rs. 6,600 crore to State Bank of India (SBI) led consortium as per the order of PMLA Special Court, Mumbai. (Image credit: Facebook)

ED transfers Rs 9,371.17 cr seized assets of Mallya, Nirav, Choksi to PSBs, Centre

Dr Nagireddy, in his extensive survey, noticed that remains of potsherds of the Satavahana period, hero stones, Ganesha, Garuda and Mahishamardhini sculptures found scattered in and around Kanduru village. (DC)

3,500-year-old relics in Kandur village of Mahbubnagar cry for attention

A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 testing, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai on June 22, 2021. (PTI/Shashank Parade)

COVID-19: India's active caseload declines to 6,43,194, lowest in 82 days

Officials were instructed to improve services provided by the 1912 helpline that connects to the Electricity Control Room. (Photo: PTI)

Telangana power department to send SMS alerts on planned power outages



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Covishield vaccine linked to rare neurological disorder in Kerala, UK

While seven cases were reported from a medical centre in Kerala, where about 1.2 million people were administered the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, known as Covishield in India, four were reported from Nottingham, UK, in an area in which approximately 700,000 (7 lakh) people received the jab. (PTI Photo)

COVID-19: India's active caseload declines to 6,43,194, lowest in 82 days

A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 testing, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai on June 22, 2021. (PTI/Shashank Parade)

India records less than 50k Covid cases, lowest in 91 days

A National Health Mission (NHM) worker collects swab sample of a labourer for COVID-19 test, at a paddy field in the outskirts of Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi releases white paper on Covid management

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with member of the press, via video conference in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Narada case: SC judge recuses from hearing pleas of CM Mamata Banerjee, Law Minister

As soon as a vacation bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Bose assembled to commence the day's proceedings, Justice Gupta said his brother judge is recusing himself from hearing these appeals. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham