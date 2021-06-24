Nation Current Affairs 23 Jun 2021 Government employees ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Government employees to receive old salaries for June too

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 24, 2021, 1:00 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2021, 1:00 am IST
Technical issues in updating software that uploads revised salaries online is the reason for delay in payment of new salaries
Every month, these departments have to submit the salary bills of their employees before 25th of the month. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Lakhs of state government employees are a disappointed lot having come to know that they will receive only old salary for this month too, even after announcement of the new PRC scales in March.

Although the state government is yet to officially announce that old salaries will be paid for this month, the matter became evident after all departments started submitting old salary bills to the treasury department. Every month, these departments have to submit the salary bills of their employees before 25th of the month.

 

Official sources said technical issues in updating software that uploads revised salaries online is the reason for delay in payment of new salaries.

Employees have been hoping for the new pay scales since March, when Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced the new PRC in Legislative Assembly with effect from April. They had hoped that they will start receiving new salaries with 30 per cent fitment (hike in basic pay) from April.

Government staff are disappointed that they have not been able to receive their higher salaries till date. First, there had been a delay in signing the PRC file by Chief Minister, who had contracted Coronavirus and remained in home isolation for two weeks in April. After the CM signed the file, respective GOs needed to be issued for implementing the new PRC. This could not be done due to lockdown in May.

 

The cabinet approved the new PRC two weeks ago and GOs had been issued subsequently.

This raised hopes that employees will get new salaries from this month, as all formalities had been completed. But reports of technical glitch in software updation followed, which has dashed their hopes again. They may now have to wait for one more month to receive their new salaries.

Official sources said arrangements are, however, being made to pay arrears to employees on July 10.

Tags: treasury department, old salaries, government employees old salaries
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


