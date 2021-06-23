Nation Current Affairs 23 Jun 2021 COVID-19: India' ...
COVID-19: India's active caseload declines to 6,43,194, lowest in 82 days

ANI
Published Jun 23, 2021, 11:16 am IST
Updated Jun 23, 2021, 11:16 am IST
As daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 41st consecutive day, the recovery rate improved to 96.56 per cent
A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 testing, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai on June 22, 2021. (PTI/Shashank Parade)
 A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 testing, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai on June 22, 2021. (PTI/Shashank Parade)

New Delhi: With 50,848 fresh infections and 68,817 recoveries in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 active caseload declined to 6,43,194, the lowest in 82 days, the Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.

The country is witnessing a continuous decline in fresh coronavirus cases for the past few weeks.

 

On April 22, the country achieved a grim milestone in its fight against the raging coronavirus as it reported over 3 lakh new cases in a 24-hour period for the first time since the pandemic began last year.

The country witnessed as many as 1,358 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

With the new cases, the cumulative caseload has climbed to 3,00,28,709 including 6,43,194 active cases, 3,90,660 deaths and 2,89,94,855 recoveries.

The COVID-19 testing capacity has also substantially ramped up as 39.59 crore tests are conducted so far, out of which 19,01,056 tests were conducted yesterday.

 

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the daily positivity rate in the country stands at 2.67 per cent. The weekly positivity rate remained less than 5 per cent for the 16th consecutive day and currently stood at 3.12 per cent.

As daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 41st consecutive day, the recovery rate improved to 96.56 per cent.

The Union Health Ministry informed that 54.24 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. 29.46 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the vaccination drive.

 

...
Tags: covid update, covid second wave abating, union health ministry, covid vaccination
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


