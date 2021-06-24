CM Jagan Mohan Reddy replies to Chiru tweet; Rumours rife

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has reciprocated to the tweet of megastar Chiranjeevi and thanked him for his appreciation of the efforts of AP government in administering Corona vaccine to over 13.72 lakh people in a single day. The CM on Wednesday said through his twitter handle, “@KChiruTweets Garu, on behalf of the state government, I thank you for your kind words of appreciation. Credit goes to the team effort by the Village/Ward Secretariats, PHC doctors, Mandal Officers, District Officers, JCs and Collectors.”

Speculations about Chiranjeevi getting a Rajya Sabha seat from YSR Congress have gained momentum with the reciprocation tweet by the CM. Analysts point out that only a few persons from Telugu film industry including Chiranjeevi met Jagan Mohan Reddy after becoming the CM and Chiranjeevi has been continuing cordial relations with him. They stated that Chiranjeevi’s younger brother K Pawan Kalyan from the beginning was against Jagan which may queer pitch for the YSRC to get Kapu votes in the next elections. They said that compared to Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi has a good support base among masses and, hence, the offer of Rajya Sabha seat to him would be a big advantage to the YSRC in the next elections.