Nation Current Affairs 23 Jun 2021 Black Fungus: Centre ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Black Fungus: Centre allocates additional 61120 vials of Amphotericin-B to States/UTs

ANI
Published Jun 23, 2021, 4:38 pm IST
Updated Jun 23, 2021, 4:38 pm IST
People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment
The disease is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19. (PTI Photo)
 The disease is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19. (PTI Photo)

Delhi: The central government has allocated 61,120 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B, used in the treatment of black fungus to all States and Union Territories, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda said on Wednesday.

"Additional 61,120 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B have been allocated to all States/UTs and Central Institutions today," tweeted the Minister Gowda. The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers also informed that, so far, approximately 7.9 Lakh vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B have been allocated across the country.

 

Mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other types of skin trauma, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The disease is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19. Moreover, anyone who is diabetic and whose immune system is not functioning well needs to be on the guard against this.

Looking at the rising cases of Mucormycosis or 'black fungus', the Union Health Ministry had last month said the availability of Amphotericin-B, the key drug to treat the deadly disease, is now being increased and the ministry is in touch with five additional manufacturers.

 

Several states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana and Tamil Nadu have declared it a 'notifiable' disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, thereby making it mandatory to report every Mucormycosis case to the state government.

...
Tags: mucormycosis, black fungus, amphotericin-b, additional vials of amphotericin-b to states and uts
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Severe black fungus cases decrease in Hyderabad
GST slashed on COVID-19, black fungus medicines; 5% tax retained on vaccines

Latest From Nation

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti. (PTI Photo)

Mehbooba Mufti, BJP leaders leave J-K for all-party meeting in national capital

Anyone can register in welfare website and fill out the necessary details which they had mentioned in it, can 'Become a volunteer', who helps people in tough times. (ANI Photo)

RAW NTR starts 365 days Food Donation Program across Telugu States

BSP president Mayawati. (Photo: PTI)

Mayawati hopes PM Modi's Kashmir meet will help in taking concrete decisions

The case relates to the appeals of Facebook and WhatsApp against a single judge order dismissing their pleas against the probe CCI ordered into the instant messaging app's new privacy policy. (Photo: PTI/File)

HC refuses to stay CCI notice to Facebook, WhatsApp in privacy policy matter



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India reports 40 cases of Covid Delta Plus variant, most cases from four states

A beneficiary receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

Covishield vaccine linked to rare neurological disorder in Kerala, UK

While seven cases were reported from a medical centre in Kerala, where about 1.2 million people were administered the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, known as Covishield in India, four were reported from Nottingham, UK, in an area in which approximately 700,000 (7 lakh) people received the jab. (PTI Photo)

COVID-19: India's active caseload declines to 6,43,194, lowest in 82 days

A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 testing, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai on June 22, 2021. (PTI/Shashank Parade)

India records less than 50k Covid cases, lowest in 91 days

A National Health Mission (NHM) worker collects swab sample of a labourer for COVID-19 test, at a paddy field in the outskirts of Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi releases white paper on Covid management

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with member of the press, via video conference in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham