Nation Current Affairs 23 Jun 2021 13,000 LED lights to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

13,000 LED lights to illuminate Hyderabad ORR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 24, 2021, 12:50 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2021, 12:50 am IST
The municipal authority decided to spend Rs 100 crore in four packages to illuminate the 136 km-long ORR
Hyderabad ORR. (DC file photo)
 Hyderabad ORR. (DC file photo)

HYDERABAD: City's outer ring road (ORR) is getting set to welcome commuters brighter than ever. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) decided to illuminate the ORR by setting up over 13,000 LED lights on the main carriageway, up and down ramps and approach roads. As a measure to address commuter related problems, the municipal authority decided to spend Rs 100 crore in four packages to illuminate the 136 km-long ORR.

The HMDA officials said the department had already illuminated the 22-km main carriageway with LED lights from Gachibowli to Shamshabad. This apart, conventional lighting is made available for one km on the main carriageway, up and down ramps and junctions at Kokapet, Edula Nagulapally, Patancheru, Pedda Amberpet, Bonguluru, Raviryal, Tukkugudda and Pedda Golconda. Authorities said junction lighting was arranged with high mast poles at Medchal, Shamirpet, Keesara, Ghatkesar and Taramathipet. The remaining 136-km on the ORR was completely ignored, which was dark and led to several road accidents. Against this backdrop, the municipal administration and urban development minister KT Rama Rao directed the HMDA officials to set up lighting on the ORR stretch from Kokapet to Shamshabad via Patancheru.

 

A senior HMDA official said following the instructions of Rama Rao, Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) would take up works for illuminating main carriageways, interchanges, junctions, service roads, and underpasses on the ORR. He said the HMDA would illuminate 136 km stretch and take care of operation and maintenance for a period of seven years from the date of Operational Acceptance Certificate in four packages at the cost of Rs 100.22 crore. The official said as many as 6,279 poles and 13,303 lights would come all along the ORR. He said the project would be completed by August end with a defect liability period of two years.

 

Package-I, which covers 34 kms from Kokapet, Kollur, Patancheru and Sultanpur would have 1,491 poles and 3,316 LED lights, was taken up at the cost of Rs 23.73 crore, Package-II passing through 33 km via Saregudem, Medchal and Shamirpet stretch will have 1,654 poles and 3210 LED lights at the cost of Rs 24.87 crore. Under package III and IV, Keesara, Ghatkesar, Taramatipet, Peddamberpet, Bonguluru, Raviryal, Tukkuguda and Pedda Golconda would be covered. The HMDA would spend Rs 25.47 crore for package III and Rs 24.04 crore for package IV. Two agencies M/s Sabhari Electricals and M/s KMV Projects Ltd have bagged the projects.

 

...
Tags: hyderabad, telangana, outer ring road, orr, hyderabad orr, (hmda, shamshabad, hgcl
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A view of US Navy Carrier Strike Group Ronald Reagan, ahead of a Passage Exercise with INS Kochi and INS Teg, during its transit through Indian Ocean Region on June 23 & 24. (PTI Photo)

India, US kick off mega wargame in Indian Ocean with eye on China

Nirav Modi. (DC file photo)

UK High Court rejects Nirav Modi's extradition plea

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah speaks to media persons after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), in Srinagar on June 22, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Farooq Abdullah holds consultations with NC leaders from Jammu over meet with PM

All tourist places in the state would be reopened on Thursday and tourists would be allowed entry by following Corona protocol. (Representational Image: PTI)

Tourism centres to reopen in Andhra Pradesh from today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India reports 40 cases of Covid Delta Plus variant, most cases from four states

A beneficiary receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

Covishield vaccine linked to rare neurological disorder in Kerala, UK

While seven cases were reported from a medical centre in Kerala, where about 1.2 million people were administered the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, known as Covishield in India, four were reported from Nottingham, UK, in an area in which approximately 700,000 (7 lakh) people received the jab. (PTI Photo)

COVID-19: India's active caseload declines to 6,43,194, lowest in 82 days

A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 testing, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai on June 22, 2021. (PTI/Shashank Parade)

India records less than 50k Covid cases, lowest in 91 days

A National Health Mission (NHM) worker collects swab sample of a labourer for COVID-19 test, at a paddy field in the outskirts of Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi releases white paper on Covid management

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with member of the press, via video conference in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham