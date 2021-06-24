13,000 LED lights to illuminate Hyderabad ORR

HYDERABAD: City's outer ring road (ORR) is getting set to welcome commuters brighter than ever. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) decided to illuminate the ORR by setting up over 13,000 LED lights on the main carriageway, up and down ramps and approach roads. As a measure to address commuter related problems, the municipal authority decided to spend Rs 100 crore in four packages to illuminate the 136 km-long ORR.

The HMDA officials said the department had already illuminated the 22-km main carriageway with LED lights from Gachibowli to Shamshabad. This apart, conventional lighting is made available for one km on the main carriageway, up and down ramps and junctions at Kokapet, Edula Nagulapally, Patancheru, Pedda Amberpet, Bonguluru, Raviryal, Tukkugudda and Pedda Golconda. Authorities said junction lighting was arranged with high mast poles at Medchal, Shamirpet, Keesara, Ghatkesar and Taramathipet. The remaining 136-km on the ORR was completely ignored, which was dark and led to several road accidents. Against this backdrop, the municipal administration and urban development minister KT Rama Rao directed the HMDA officials to set up lighting on the ORR stretch from Kokapet to Shamshabad via Patancheru.

A senior HMDA official said following the instructions of Rama Rao, Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) would take up works for illuminating main carriageways, interchanges, junctions, service roads, and underpasses on the ORR. He said the HMDA would illuminate 136 km stretch and take care of operation and maintenance for a period of seven years from the date of Operational Acceptance Certificate in four packages at the cost of Rs 100.22 crore. The official said as many as 6,279 poles and 13,303 lights would come all along the ORR. He said the project would be completed by August end with a defect liability period of two years.

Package-I, which covers 34 kms from Kokapet, Kollur, Patancheru and Sultanpur would have 1,491 poles and 3,316 LED lights, was taken up at the cost of Rs 23.73 crore, Package-II passing through 33 km via Saregudem, Medchal and Shamirpet stretch will have 1,654 poles and 3210 LED lights at the cost of Rs 24.87 crore. Under package III and IV, Keesara, Ghatkesar, Taramatipet, Peddamberpet, Bonguluru, Raviryal, Tukkuguda and Pedda Golconda would be covered. The HMDA would spend Rs 25.47 crore for package III and Rs 24.04 crore for package IV. Two agencies M/s Sabhari Electricals and M/s KMV Projects Ltd have bagged the projects.