91st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

449,613

9,151

Recovered

254,204

6,067

Deaths

14,162

147

Maharashtra135796617936283 Delhi66602393132301 Tamil Nadu6460335339833 Gujarat27880199171685 Uttar Pradesh1832211601569 Rajasthan1543112040356 West Bengal147289218580 Madhya Pradesh117248632501 Haryana111995950169 Andhra Pradesh98344592119 Karnataka93995730142 Telangana93724005217 Bihar7974576752 Jammu and Kashmir6088353185 Odisha5470386324 Assam538832039 Punjab3952267898 Kerala3452180723 Uttarakhand2505154129 Chhatisgarh2302148712 Jharkhand202455911 Tripura11896391 Manipur8982500 Himachal Pradesh7564297 Goa7541290 Chandigarh4043066 Puducherry4021659 Nagaland3301410 Mizoram14110 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim7050 Meghalaya43321
Nation Current Affairs 23 Jun 2020 US asks Air India to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

US asks Air India to take prior permission for Vande Bharat mission charter flights

DECCAN CHRONICLE | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Jun 23, 2020, 11:00 pm IST
Updated Jun 23, 2020, 11:00 pm IST
New Delhi has been carrying out repatriation flights from the US.
Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

New Delhi: The United States on Tuesday asked India’s national carrier Air India to obtain prior permission for operating flights to and from the US from July 22 after alleging “restrictive and discriminatory treatment of US carriers” by the Indian government. New Delhi has been carrying out repatriation flights from the US.

In a swift reaction, the Indian civil aviation ministry said it has received requests from the governments of several countries, including the US, France and Germany, “requesting that their air carriers be allowed to participate in the transportation of passengers along the line being conducted by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission” and that “these requests are being examined”. The ministry further said the Indian government is “looking at the prospect of establishing individual bilateral bubbles, India-US, India-France, India-Germany, India-UK” for air transportation and that “these are all destinations where demand for travel has not diminished”.

 

On Tuesday, the US department of transportation said, “We are notifying national aviation company of India… Air India, a foreign air carrier of India… that it will be required… to obtain prior approval… before operating any third- and/or fourth-freedom charter flights to or from the United States. We are taking this action because the Government of India (GoI) has impaired the operating rights of US carriers and has engaged in discriminatory and restrictive practices with respect to US carrier services to and from India.”

...
Tags: united states of america, air india, coronavirus lockdown, vande bharat mission


Latest From Nation

Representational image.

COVID-19 crisis leaves thousands of Indian crew members stranded at sea

MK Stalin

US visa ban will hit Indian workers hard: Stalin

Police personal being checked for Covid 19 at KR market which is sealed down due to increasing numbers in Bengaluru on Tuesday—photo Satish B

No complete lockdown in Bengaluru as of now: BBMP Commissioner

Yoga guru Ramdev addresses the media during the launch of 'Coronil' and 'Swasari', ayurvedic medicines claimed by Patanjali to cure coronavirus disease, in Haridwar. PTI photo

Patanjali drug can cure COVID-19, claims Ramdev; Really? asks Ayush Ministry



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ahead of Jagannath Rath Yatra, Puri temple servitor tests COVID-19 positive

Priests and devotees take part in the 'pahandi' rituals of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Tuesday. (PTI)

Chidambaram: Nadda won't dare to ask Modi on 2,264 Chinese incursions since 2015

Former Union minister P Chidambaram (PTI)

Has China occupied Indian territory?: Rahul Gandhi's poser to Modi government

The photo tweeted by Rahul Gandhi which is credited to his father Rajiv Gandhi.

COVID-19 shatters Indian students’ dreams of studying abroad

Representational image.

India to take part in RIC trilateral meet featuring China and Russia today

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham