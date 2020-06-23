91st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

440,450

13,548

Recovered

248,137

10,879

Deaths

14,015

312

Maharashtra135796617936283 Delhi62655366022233 Tamil Nadu6208734112794 Gujarat27880199171685 Uttar Pradesh1832211601569 West Bengal149308297555 Rajasthan1469111597349 Madhya Pradesh117248632501 Haryana106355557160 Karnataka93995730142 Telangana93724005217 Andhra Pradesh89294435111 Bihar7602509849 Jammu and Kashmir6088353185 Assam538832039 Odisha5160353419 Punjab3952267898 Kerala3311174722 Chhatisgarh2302148712 Uttarakhand2301145027 Jharkhand202455911 Tripura11896391 Manipur8982500 Goa7541290 Himachal Pradesh6563737 Chandigarh4043066 Puducherry3461499 Nagaland2111380 Mizoram14110 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim7050 Meghalaya43321
Nation Current Affairs 23 Jun 2020 Telangana High Court ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana High Court to Twitter and Centre: Why Islamophobic posts not yet removed?

PTI
Published Jun 23, 2020, 1:43 pm IST
Updated Jun 23, 2020, 1:43 pm IST
The court posted the matter on July 20 for hearing.
Representational image. (AFP)
 Representational image. (AFP)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued notices to social networking site Twitter, the Centre and the state government seeking explanation as to why some of the posts allegedly linking COVID-19 to the Muslim community and a religious event held in Nizamuddin in the national capital in March, have not been removed.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen was hearing a PIL petition filed by advocate Khaja Aijazuddin seeking direction against the social networking site to stop the alleged "illegal" trending of some posts which were linked to religion and the pandemic.

 

The petitioner requested the court to direct the state government to register criminal cases against Twitter and the users who were allegedly spreading hatred messages under Chapter XV-Offences Relating to Religion of Indian Penal Code and other relevant laws prevailing.

The petitioner also urged the court to direct the Cabinet Secretary and the Telangana Home Secretary to restrain all online social media networks operating in India from carry any "Islamophobic" posts or messages hurting or insulting the feelings of the community.

The petitioner alleged that posts under #Islamiccoronavirusjihad, #Coronajihad,#Tablighijamat, #Nizamuddinidiots, #TablighiJamatVirus, were allegedly trending in the social media. The court posted the matter on July 20 for hearing.

Tags: effects of social media, communal discord, telangana high court, regulate social media
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Bangalore International Airport Limited installed an indigenously-developed Aviation Weather Monitoring System. (DC Photo)

File image of Safoora Zargar.

Former Union minister P Chidambaram (PTI)

Houses are seen on the mountain in Leh, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh. PTI photo

