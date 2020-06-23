Telangana High Court to Twitter and Centre: Why Islamophobic posts not yet removed?

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued notices to social networking site Twitter, the Centre and the state government seeking explanation as to why some of the posts allegedly linking COVID-19 to the Muslim community and a religious event held in Nizamuddin in the national capital in March, have not been removed.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen was hearing a PIL petition filed by advocate Khaja Aijazuddin seeking direction against the social networking site to stop the alleged "illegal" trending of some posts which were linked to religion and the pandemic.

The petitioner requested the court to direct the state government to register criminal cases against Twitter and the users who were allegedly spreading hatred messages under Chapter XV-Offences Relating to Religion of Indian Penal Code and other relevant laws prevailing.

The petitioner also urged the court to direct the Cabinet Secretary and the Telangana Home Secretary to restrain all online social media networks operating in India from carry any "Islamophobic" posts or messages hurting or insulting the feelings of the community.

The petitioner alleged that posts under #Islamiccoronavirusjihad, #Coronajihad,#Tablighijamat, #Nizamuddinidiots, #TablighiJamatVirus, were allegedly trending in the social media. The court posted the matter on July 20 for hearing.