91st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

449,613

9,151

Recovered

254,204

6,067

Deaths

14,162

147

Maharashtra135796617936283 Delhi66602393132301 Tamil Nadu6460335339833 Gujarat27880199171685 Uttar Pradesh1832211601569 Rajasthan1543112040356 West Bengal147289218580 Madhya Pradesh117248632501 Haryana111995950169 Andhra Pradesh98344592119 Karnataka93995730142 Telangana93724005217 Bihar7974576752 Jammu and Kashmir6088353185 Odisha5470386324 Assam538832039 Punjab3952267898 Kerala3452180723 Uttarakhand2505154129 Chhatisgarh2302148712 Jharkhand202455911 Tripura11896391 Manipur8982500 Himachal Pradesh7564297 Goa7541290 Chandigarh4043066 Puducherry4021659 Nagaland3301410 Mizoram14110 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim7050 Meghalaya43321
Nation Current Affairs 23 Jun 2020 COVID-19 crisis leav ...
Nation, Current Affairs

COVID-19 crisis leaves thousands of Indian crew members stranded at sea

DECCAN CHRONICLE | SMITHA N
Published Jun 23, 2020, 10:36 pm IST
Updated Jun 23, 2020, 10:36 pm IST
Even those who need emergency medical care denied permission for disembarkation
Representational image.
 Representational image.

KOCHI: Thousands of crew members of merchant ships are stuck at sea due to restrictions on accessing ports, disembarkation and international flight service.
Uncertainty over easing of restrictions and apprehensions over escalating pandemic situation has taken a toll on the mental and physical health of crew members. Seafarers who need emergency medical care also are not allowed to disembark.

As per an earlier assessment of various maritime bodies in the country, more than 40,000 Indian crew members are stuck at sea. Normally, shipping companies engage officers and crew on a six to nine months of contract. But, due to COVID-19 restrictions, crew onboard are unable to sign off even after the contract period is over and those who are onshore can’t sign in.

 

Various maritime bodies and families of the stranded seafarers have sought immediate measures to evacuate the stranded crew. Request has been submitted to Union shipping minister Mansukh Mandaviya seeking immediate measures to bring home the more than 15,000 seafarers from Kerala. The letter has been sent by CG Rajagopal, BJP south zone secretary.

“If the shipping ministry can set up quarantine facility for Indian seafarers in various countries, through embassies, it will be helpful for the crew. They can fly back home after completing the quarantine period,” said CICC Jayachandran, whose son is working with a shipping company. He has also submitted a memorandum to MP Hibi Eden in this regard.

Change of crew is an important measure for operation of merchant ships and the seafarers will sign-on and sign-off for a particular time period as per the contract with the shipping company.

“One of our colleagues developed severe abdominal pain due to hernia when our ship was sailing from China to Australia. After stringent formalities he was allowed to consult a doctor in Australian port. Due to the pandemic crisis, his lab reports were delayed and the results were received after the ship resumed sailing to China. Though immediate consultation with a surgeon and surgery was prescribed, he was not given permission for disembarkation in Chinese port. The Chinese authorities made it clear that at any circumstance the crew will not be allowed to disembark,” said Anand Kottol, working in Hong Kong Shipping Company, Singapore, a native of Kochi.

Similar instances are being reported from many vessels.

“Seafarers are being looked upon as COVID-19 carriers by many countries. But, in fact ship crew members follow strict social distancing and safety norms as they have no outside contact and the number of persons in a vessel is the minimum. The crew don’t need to stay in any foreign country for long. If flights are arranged, the crew can get off in any port of call and can fly back home,” added Anand.

“In countries like Singapore, crew members have to go under 14-day quarantine before signing off. Until the crew are signed off and fly back home, the vessel has to remain in the port. Such restrictions are not feasible as shipping companies won’t pay for quarantine facilities which are usually very expensive,” he said.

Seafarers are allowed to sign off at the ports in their own country, but not other nationals. Indian government has also permitted crew change of Indian national seafarers for ships anchored at its ports. But most of the international liners will not call at Indian ports for crew change.

...
Tags: indian merchant navy, indian merchant shipping, global shipping industry, coronavirus lockdown, covid-19 quarantine, coronavirus (covid-19)
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

Representational image. (PTI)

US asks Air India to take prior permission for Vande Bharat mission charter flights

MK Stalin

US visa ban will hit Indian workers hard: Stalin

Police personal being checked for Covid 19 at KR market which is sealed down due to increasing numbers in Bengaluru on Tuesday—photo Satish B

No complete lockdown in Bengaluru as of now: BBMP Commissioner

Yoga guru Ramdev addresses the media during the launch of 'Coronil' and 'Swasari', ayurvedic medicines claimed by Patanjali to cure coronavirus disease, in Haridwar. PTI photo

Patanjali drug can cure COVID-19, claims Ramdev; Really? asks Ayush Ministry



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ahead of Jagannath Rath Yatra, Puri temple servitor tests COVID-19 positive

Priests and devotees take part in the 'pahandi' rituals of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Tuesday. (PTI)

Chidambaram: Nadda won't dare to ask Modi on 2,264 Chinese incursions since 2015

Former Union minister P Chidambaram (PTI)

Has China occupied Indian territory?: Rahul Gandhi's poser to Modi government

The photo tweeted by Rahul Gandhi which is credited to his father Rajiv Gandhi.

COVID-19 shatters Indian students’ dreams of studying abroad

Representational image.

US asks Air India to take prior permission for Vande Bharat mission charter flights

Representational image. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham