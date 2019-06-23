Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 23 Jun 2019 War-mongering US has ...
Nation, Current Affairs

War-mongering US has India skip Iran airspace

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 23, 2019, 1:35 am IST
Updated Jun 23, 2019, 1:38 am IST
The Iranian airspace is an important transit route between several countries.
Iran had on Thursday shot down a sophisticated US military drone spotted near its airspace, triggering a warning from American aviation regulator, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), about a possibility of a US commercial aircraft being mistakenly targeted in Iranian airspace.
 Iran had on Thursday shot down a sophisticated US military drone spotted near its airspace, triggering a warning from American aviation regulator, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), about a possibility of a US commercial aircraft being mistakenly targeted in Iranian airspace.

New Delhi: In view of security situation building up over the Persian Gulf due to geopolitical tensions between United States and Iran, all Indian flight operators have decided to avoid the affected part of Iranian airspace for the time being and re-route their flight.

“All Indian operators in consultation with Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have decided to avoid the affected part of Iranian Airspace to ensure safe travel for the passengers. They will re-route flights suitably,” the DGCA said.

 

The Iranian airspace is an important transit route between several countries.

However, Air India chairman and managing director (CMD) Ashiwni Lohani said that there will be no substantial effect on Air India flights and details are being worked out for re-routing on incoming flights.

Iran had on Thursday shot down a sophisticated US military drone spotted near its airspace, triggering a warning from American aviation regulator, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), about a possibility of a US commercial aircraft being mistakenly targeted in Iranian airspace.

With memories of shooting down of Malaysian Airlines MH-17 over eastern Ukraine still fresh in which 298 people had died, none of the airlines are willing to take a chance.

...
Tags: united states, iran, indian flight operators, iranian airspace
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Related Stories

US carrier suspends Mumbai-Newark flight

Latest From Nation

Mahatma Gandhi University

Government tells varsities to replicate MGU model

COT Naseer

Arrest of aide will lead to MLA: COT Naseer

Mobile phone including a smart phone seized from the prisoners of Viyyur Central Jail on Saturday.

Mobile phone, ganja in Kannur, Viyur jails

Artistic representation of elephant rehabilitation centre at Kottur.

Kottur phase 1 work to begin today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dharavi trumps Taj Mahal to become India’s favourite tourist destination

Dharavi has gained a lot of popularity from being featured in award-winning films like the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire and the much-appreciated Gully Boy. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Airport security guard asked Deepika her ID proof and here's how she reacted

Deepika Padukone asked for her ID proof by Mumbai airport security guard. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

1 in 4 women go on dates just for a meal

The study showed that 23 to33 per cent women respondents of an online study admitted to have engaged in a ‘foodie call’. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

People in Patna polish shoes to collect money for AES-affected children

'It will be a black day for the families of those children who lost their life due to Encephalitis in Bihar. We will acquire whatever we get after polishing shoes and give it for the treatment of children,' he said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Australians take chilly plunge for nude winter solstice swim in Tasmania

Joy Walter, a 91-year-old from Tasmania's northeast, was one of the 1,915 who dashed for the water at 7:42 a.m. (2142 GMT on Friday), when the air temperature was just 5 Celsius (41 Fahrenheit). (Representational Image)
 

Muzaffarpur: Hundreds of human skeletons found abandoned near SKMCH hospital

One or two of the dead bodies were found charred and hundreds of skeletons were found strewn on the ground or stuffed into sacks in the forest area. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

US carrier suspends Mumbai-Newark flight

The FAA NOTAM is going to impact US-India air connectivity which is already under duress due to closure of Pakistan airspace following the air strike by India in Balakot.

Hyderabad: Cops face leaders’ wrath for traffic jams

Buffaloes wade through rain-water on one of the roads in the city on Friday. (Photo: Jannkibhat)

Hyderabad: Metro too gives a tough time

Metro rail helped many people escape traffic jams and reach their destinations in relative shorter time. (Photo: PBR)

Hyderabad: Muslims avoid use of triple talaq

Mushtaq Malik, president of the Tehreek Muslim Shabban, said talaq is not a core issue of the community, although it may attract the attention of anti-Muslim forces.

Hyderabad: Officials plan pumping out rain water

GHMC commissioner M. Dana Kishore, Cyberabad police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, additional commissioner, traffic, Anil Kumar and other officials held a coordination meeting on Saturday where these decisions were taken.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham