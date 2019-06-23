Cricket World Cup 2019

Telangana man climbs electric pole after police calls him for investigation

ANI
Published Jun 23, 2019, 1:34 pm IST
Updated Jun 23, 2019, 1:36 pm IST
The man threatened to commit suicide while hanging from the extra high tension pole.
Hyderabad: In a peculiar but life-threatening act, a man from Telangana climbed an electric pole after the police brought him to Hyderabad's Bachupally area to investigate him pertaining to a case of a missing woman, said Jagdeesh, Circle Inspector, Bachupally on Sunday.

The man threatened to commit suicide while hanging from the extra high tension pole. The police managed to deal with the issue and brought him down.

 

The man was later handed over to the Andhra Pradesh police.

Tags: electric pole, man, suicide, police, telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


