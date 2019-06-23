Cricket World Cup 2019

Special puja to curb child rape cases held in Hyderabad

Child rape was an alien term in India, but now that we have adapted the western culture, we are witnessing more rape cases in India.
Priests performed 'Parikrama' with three cows in Chilkur Balaji temple. (Photo: ANI)
Gandipet: Priests offered prayers to control child rape cases across the nation, by worshipping cows in Chilkur Balaji temple, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Priests performed 'Parikrama' with three cows in Chilkur Balaji temple.

 

"Cow worship has been an old method to combat with any sort of crisis, so we planned to offer prayers in order to curb child rapes cases, being reported in our society," priest Ranga Rajan said.

"Three cows will take three Parikrama rounds around Balaji temple sanctum. The three Parikrama represent words, deeds and thoughts respectively," he added.

Blaming the current education system, the temple priests said that, India has one of the oldest education systems, including the world's oldest literature. Child rape was an alien term in India, but now that we have adapted the western education system and culture, we are witnessing more and more rape cases in India. Newspapers, TV channels and social media are full of these cases nowadays.

"Children are not safe in our country anymore, we have never heard about any such incident in our old literature. Though we have always heard about women being harassed, now the time has changed, along with women, children lives are also at stake. So to curb such evil acts taking place across the nation, we are performing this ritual today" he said.

