Skeletal remains found near Bihar hospital

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Jun 23, 2019, 1:54 am IST
Updated Jun 23, 2019, 1:54 am IST
Skeletons stuffed in sacks raise question over bodies’ disposal.
A man shows human skeletal remains found behind Sri Krishna Medical College & Hospital in Muzaffarpur on Saturday. (PTI)
Patna: Human skeletons have been found dumped in bushes near the state government-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) Muzaffarpur which is battling to control the outbreak of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

The recovery of human skeletons stuffed in sacks raise questions as to how unclaimed bodies are being disposed of by hospital authorities. Sources claim that the post-mortem department has been dumping unclaimed bodies in the bushes behind the hospital.

 

Activists in Muzaffarpur held district administration and hospital authorities responsible for the act and demanded action against them. A probe was ordered after the issue was brought to the notice of hospital authorities on Saturday.

“It’s the post-mortem department which is responsible for the bodies. After the matter was brought to our notice we alerted the principal and urged him to initiate a probe and fix the responsibility,” SKMCH Superintendent SK Shahi told reporters.

As per the law, post- mortem department is responsible to keep unclaimed bodies for 72 hours before cremating it as per the procedures. Officials also claim that the state government has fixed Rs 2,000 each for the cremation of unclaimed bodies.

“This is really inhuman if they have dumped the bodies behind the hospital like this. There is a procedure for everything”, Mr. Shahi said.

A report regarding the issue has also been sought by the Muzaffarpur district magistrate Alok Ranjan Ghosh.

SKMCH is currently trying to cope with AES and brain fever cases which has affected the lives of around 600 children in Muzaffarpur and its adjoining districts.
The government hospital was also recently criticised for inadequate infrastructure and lack of medical professionals.

Muzaffarpur with a maximum number of registered encephalitis cases has been declared as the worst-hit by the state health department.

Tags: unclaimed bodies, human skeletons, post-mortem department
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


