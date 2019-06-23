Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 23 Jun 2019 Punjab CM orders str ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Punjab CM orders stringent inquiry after Bargari sacrilege accused murdered in jail

ANI
Published Jun 23, 2019, 10:08 am IST
Updated Jun 23, 2019, 10:08 am IST
The incident occurred at around 5.15 pm when the accused Mahinderpal Bittu was attacked by some prison inmates.
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ordered an inquiry into the fatal assault on the Bargari sacrilege accused, warning of stringent punishment to the assailants. (Photo: PTI)
 Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ordered an inquiry into the fatal assault on the Bargari sacrilege accused, warning of stringent punishment to the assailants. (Photo: PTI)

Chandigarh: The prime accused in the Bargari sacrilege case was killed allegedly by two inmates in a prison in Nabha on Saturday evening, police said.

The incident occurred at around 5.15 pm when the accused Mahinderpal Bittu was attacked by some prison inmates.

 

Bittu was rushed to Nabha civil hospital near Patiala, where he was declared brought dead.

Police said that preliminary investigations have revealed that Bittu (49), a resident of Faridkot, was allegedly attacked by Gursewak Singh and Maninder Singh, who were lodged in the Nabha prison for a murder case.

Soon after the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ordered an inquiry into the fatal assault on the Bargari sacrilege accused, warning of stringent punishment to the assailants.

ADGP Prisons, Rohit Chaudhary, will head the fact-finding committee, which has been asked to submit a report within three days. The inquiry will be in addition to the mandatory judicial inquest into the murder of the accused, Bittu, who was arrested last year, according to a government spokesperson.

The Chief Minister has ordered beefing up of security in the state in the wake of the attack while appealing to all communities to maintain peace and not to give in to rumours. "Those involved in the attack will face punishment for the crime," he asserted.

...
Tags: captain amarinder singh, bargari sacrilege case, punjab police
Location: India, Chandigarh


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar put forth five points he is working on and highlighted India's role in the global arena during the dinner hosted by him here on Saturday, according to the Ambassador of Iceland to India, Gudmundur Arni Stefansson. (Photo: File)

‘India gaining broader space globally’: Jaishankar marks 5 points at diplomatic meet

As per official data, the death toll in SKMCH has touched 109 while 20 children died at Kejriwal hospital in the district due to the vector-borne disease. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar doctor suspended for negligence of duty; Death toll in encephalitis reaches 129

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday morning, police said. (Photo: Representational Image/ File)

2 terrorists killed in J&K’s Shopian encounter between militants, security forces

Both Maneka (wife of late Sanjay Gandhi) and Varun (son of late Sanjay Gandhi) paid floral tribute at the memorial, amid recital of hymns from the religious texts. (Photo: ANI)

Maneka, Varun Gandhi pay tribute to Sanjay Gandhi on his 39th death anniversary



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dharavi trumps Taj Mahal to become India’s favourite tourist destination

Dharavi has gained a lot of popularity from being featured in award-winning films like the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire and the much-appreciated Gully Boy. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Airport security guard asked Deepika her ID proof and here's how she reacted

Deepika Padukone asked for her ID proof by Mumbai airport security guard. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

1 in 4 women go on dates just for a meal

The study showed that 23 to33 per cent women respondents of an online study admitted to have engaged in a ‘foodie call’. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

People in Patna polish shoes to collect money for AES-affected children

'It will be a black day for the families of those children who lost their life due to Encephalitis in Bihar. We will acquire whatever we get after polishing shoes and give it for the treatment of children,' he said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Australians take chilly plunge for nude winter solstice swim in Tasmania

Joy Walter, a 91-year-old from Tasmania's northeast, was one of the 1,915 who dashed for the water at 7:42 a.m. (2142 GMT on Friday), when the air temperature was just 5 Celsius (41 Fahrenheit). (Representational Image)
 

Muzaffarpur: Hundreds of human skeletons found abandoned near SKMCH hospital

One or two of the dead bodies were found charred and hundreds of skeletons were found strewn on the ground or stuffed into sacks in the forest area. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bihar doctor suspended for negligence of duty; Death toll in encephalitis reaches 129

As per official data, the death toll in SKMCH has touched 109 while 20 children died at Kejriwal hospital in the district due to the vector-borne disease. (Photo: ANI)

2 terrorists killed in J&K’s Shopian encounter between militants, security forces

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday morning, police said. (Photo: Representational Image/ File)

Will you be our Brahma or Yama? Mandya farmer asks H.D. Kumaraswamy

The aggrieved farmer, Moodegowda of Upparakanahalli village of Mandya district, threatened to take his own life if the government or the CM stepped in and helped him. Mr Basave Gowda, father of Moodegowda had borrowed Rs 1.75 lakh as crop loan from State Bank of India, Mandya branch in 2011.

In parched North Karnataka, heat’s rising

D.K. Shivakumar

AIADMK conducts special yagams for rain amid DMK staging protests

Chief Minister and AIADMK co-coordinator, Edappadi K Palaniswami
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham