Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 23 Jun 2019 Odisha mantri compar ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Odisha mantri compares himself to god

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Jun 23, 2019, 2:07 am IST
Updated Jun 23, 2019, 2:07 am IST
The minister then compared himself with God and also equated the Chief Minister with Lord Jagannath.
Sudam Marandi.
 Sudam Marandi.

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha revenue and disaster management minister Sudam Marandi has courted a controversy after a video purportedly showing himself claiming to be ‘God’ and his party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as ‘Lord Jagannath’ went viral.

According to agency sources on Friday, around 50 servitors of Haribaldev Jew Temple in Baripada took out a padayatra from Bari-pada to Bhubanesewar to meet the Chief Minister to apprise him about various issues plaguing the ancient shrine. However, the padayatra was reportedly called off.

 

According to agency sources, later that day, Mr Marandi, while commenting over the padayatra during a meeting, said that the servitors should have met him first before trying to meet the Chief Minister since he is their elected leader. The minister then compared himself with God and also equated the Chief Minister with Lord Jagannath.

Registering strong protests against Mr Marandi’s statement, servitors of Haribaldev Jew Temple have said that the legislator will have to suffer divine punishment for his arrogance. Local MLA Prakash Soren too hit out against the Odisha minister over his comments.

“A person cannot be a god. People are very poor here. They do not even get basic medical facilities. How can he call himself God? He has become arrogant,” Mr Soren said.

...
Tags: sudam marandi, naveen patnaik, god
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Mahatma Gandhi University

Government tells varsities to replicate MGU model

COT Naseer

Arrest of aide will lead to MLA: COT Naseer

Mobile phone including a smart phone seized from the prisoners of Viyyur Central Jail on Saturday.

Mobile phone, ganja in Kannur, Viyur jails

Artistic representation of elephant rehabilitation centre at Kottur.

Kottur phase 1 work to begin today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dharavi trumps Taj Mahal to become India’s favourite tourist destination

Dharavi has gained a lot of popularity from being featured in award-winning films like the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire and the much-appreciated Gully Boy. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Airport security guard asked Deepika her ID proof and here's how she reacted

Deepika Padukone asked for her ID proof by Mumbai airport security guard. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

1 in 4 women go on dates just for a meal

The study showed that 23 to33 per cent women respondents of an online study admitted to have engaged in a ‘foodie call’. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

People in Patna polish shoes to collect money for AES-affected children

'It will be a black day for the families of those children who lost their life due to Encephalitis in Bihar. We will acquire whatever we get after polishing shoes and give it for the treatment of children,' he said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Australians take chilly plunge for nude winter solstice swim in Tasmania

Joy Walter, a 91-year-old from Tasmania's northeast, was one of the 1,915 who dashed for the water at 7:42 a.m. (2142 GMT on Friday), when the air temperature was just 5 Celsius (41 Fahrenheit). (Representational Image)
 

Muzaffarpur: Hundreds of human skeletons found abandoned near SKMCH hospital

One or two of the dead bodies were found charred and hundreds of skeletons were found strewn on the ground or stuffed into sacks in the forest area. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chandrababu Naidu house building is illegal: Botsa Satyanarayana

Chandrababu Naidu

BJP entry not clean chit: G V L Narasimha Rao

G V L Narasimha Rao (Image: ANI twitter)

Telangana HC asks state to spell out ITS Stand on fishing Rights

Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: BJP takes aim at municipal polls

The state leadership was enthused by the four seats the party won in the Lok Sabha polls and is now looking at attracting the Congress and the TRS cadres in rural areas into the BJP fold.

State has no right to classify land: Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham