News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Published Jun 23, 2019
Updated Jun 23, 2019, 7:07 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

 

 

Deaths in Rajasthan: At least 14 people were killed and about 50 injured after a pandal fell on them due to strong winds during a religious programme in Barmer district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said.

READ | 14 killed, 50 injured as pandal collapses during religious programme in Rajasthan

Iran still fuming: Iranian lawmakers chanted "Death to America" during a parliament session on Sunday after a speaker accused the United States of being the "real world terrorist", amid escalating tension with Washington following the downing of an unmanned US drone.

READ | ‘Death to America’: Iran lawmakers chant in Parliament as tensions rise

Kerala CPM leader on his son: CPM Kerala Chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Saturday called for a fair probe in connection with allegations of rape, criminal intimidation and cheating levelled against his son Binoy. The leader assured that neither him nor his party will interfere in the probe.

READ | ‘Can take responsibility’: Kerala CPM leader on rape-accused son

Hurriyat ready for talks: The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is much improved now and the Hurriyat is ready for talks, Governor Satya Pal Malik has said. The "temperature is lower," the Governor declared at a Doordarshan programme in Srinagar on Saturday, in the presence of Union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Jitendra Singh. In an interview published on Friday in the Daily Excelsior from Jammu, All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq had said the Hurriyat leaders were ready for talks with the government.

READ | Hurriyat leaders ready for talks, says J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik

Shopian encounter success: The Shopian encounter was a huge success, security forces and police eliminated four Islamic State (IS) inspired terrorists, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said on Sunday. "This has been a very successful operation in which four terrorists have been neutralised. All four of them were IS-inspired terrorists commanded by Shaukat Ahmad Butt, who was earlier working with Hijb-ul-Mujahideen and since 2015 he had joined Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH)," Singh told ANI in Srinagar.

READ | Shopian encounter huge success, terrorists killed were IS-inspired: DGP Dilbagh Singh

Roof falls outside ICU treating AES patient: A portion of the roof outside a paediatric intensive care unit (ICU) of Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital, where several AES patient children are being treated, collapsed in Muzaffarpur on Sunday.

READ | Portion of roof falls outside ICU treating AES patients in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

Journalist attacked in Delhi: A journalist was shot at by bike-borne assailants as they intercepted her car and fired at her in East Delhi’s Ashok  Nagar. New Ashok Nagar police station has registered an attempt to murder case.

READ | Journalist shot at by assailants, eggs thrown at her car

Mani Shankar Aiyar on Non-Gandhi Cong chief: Amid uncertainty over Rahul Gandhi continuing as Congress president, senior leader Mani Shankar Aiyar said Sunday that a "non-Gandhi" can be party chief, but the Gandhi family must remain active within the organisation. 

READ | Non-Gandhi can be Cong chief but Gandhi family must remain active: Mani Shankar Aiyar

Pakistan on terrorism: Pakistan's Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that the country is using all available sources to eliminate terrorism from its soil and is moving towards attaining sustainable peace and stability.

READ | 'Doing best to wipe out terrorism': Pak Army Chief

Mayawati's kin gets key roles: BSP chief Mayawati Sunday appointed her brother Anand Kumar as the party's national vice president and her nephew Akash Anand as its national coordinator, a senior leader said. She also appointed BSP leader Ramji Gautam as the party's national coordinator.

Read | Mayawati appoints brother, nephew to key party posts

US-Iran tension: US National Security Advisor John Bolton warned Tehran on Sunday of misinterpreting as "weakness" President Donald Trump's last-minute cancellation of a retaliatory strike on Iran.

Read | Don't misinterpret US prudence for weakness: John Bolton warns Iran

