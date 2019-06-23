Justice RS Chauhan sworn in as 2nd Chief Justice of Telangana HC

Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan takes the oath of office as Chief Justice at Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan was sworn in as the second Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court on Saturday. Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan administered the oath of office to Justice Chauhan in the Durbar hall at Raj Bhavan.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao congratulated Justice Chauhan and presented him a bouquet. The programme was attended by Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, many ministers, judges of the High Courts of Telangana state and Andhra Pradesh and officials.

Justice Chauhan had been Acting Chief Justice since the first week of April after Chief Justice Justice Radhakrishnan was transferred to the Calcutta High Court.

Justice Chauhan who belongs to Rajasthan was born on December 24, 1959.

He graduated from Arcadia University in the US in 1980 and obtained a law degree from Delhi University in 1983.

He enrolled as a member of the Rajasthan Bar Council in November of the same year, practiced in the Rajasthan High Court from 1986 to 2005. He was elevated as a permanent judge in June 2005 and in March 2015, assumed charge as a judge of the Karnataka High Court.

In November 2018, he was transferred to the High Court at Hyderabad as the seniormost judge after the Chief Justice. After bifurcation of the Hyderabad High Court, he was allotted to the Telangana High Court.

As Acting Chief Justice, he initiated the centenary celebrations of the iconic building of the Telangana High Court on April 20.

It is believed that Justice Chauhan is keen to bring about changes in the administration, apart from resolving family disputes which come before him for adjudication. to avoid such situations in the future.