Heavy rains bring respite to drought-hit Chennai

ANI
Published Jun 23, 2019, 10:37 am IST
Updated Jun 23, 2019, 10:37 am IST
State water supply minister S P Velumani was also present during the special prayers.
A similar event was reported from Madurai earlier in June, where unique prayers were offered to rain gods. (Photo: File)
 A similar event was reported from Madurai earlier in June, where unique prayers were offered to rain gods.

Chennai: Bringing huge respite for shriveled Chennai, rains lashed several parts of the city here on Saturday.

This comes on the same day as the Tamil Nadu government, resorting to prayers in the face of acute water scarcity, conducted special 'Yajna' at Patteeswarar temple in Perur.

 

State water supply minister S P Velumani was also present during the special prayers.

A similar event was reported from Madurai earlier in June, where unique prayers were offered to rain gods.

Tamil Nadu has been reeling under acute water stress for the past several months as Chennai's Porur Lake, one of the main sources of water has reached its lowest level. Moreover, scorching heat and delayed monsoon have further exacerbated the situation.

...
Tags: s p velumani, tamil nadu government, heavy rains
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


