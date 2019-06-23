Devendra Fadnavis to embark on ‘rath yatra’ for Maharashtra poll campaign

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will undertake a rath yatra (a tour in a special vehicle) across Maharashtra to campaign for Assembly polls, the BJP said on Saturday.

The state polls are due in October. The decision was taken at the meeting of the state BJP executive here.

Revenue minister and senior party leader Chandrakant Patil said Fadnavis’ campaign tour will start in August and the date will be announced later.

“During the rath yatra, our slogans will be Fir Ek Baar Shivshahi Sarkaar (Once again saffron alliance government) and Abki Baar 220 Ke Paar (This Time 220-plus),” Patil said.

Another party leader said Fadnavis will try to cover all 288 Assembly constituencies during the tour, highlighting the achievements of his government.