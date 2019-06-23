2 terrorists killed in J&K’s Shopian encounter between militants, security forces

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday morning, police said. (Photo: Representational Image/ File)

Srinagar: Two militants were on Sunday killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Daramdora area of Shopian, following information about presence of militants there, an Army official said. He said as the forces were conducting searches, the hiding militants fired upon them.

The security forces retaliated the firing, triggering off a gunbattle, the official said. Two militants have been killed in the operation which was going on till last reports came in, he said. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained by police, he added.

