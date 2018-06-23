Toxic foam spills onto streets as drain froths again in Hyderabad

After a night of heavy rainfall, the overflowing drains were contaminated with industrial waste that resulted in the toxic froth. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Hyderabad: Residents of Dharani Nagar and Allwyn Colony in Hyderabad's Kukatpally area could not venture out on Saturday as toxic foam had taken over the streets in the area.

After a night of heavy rainfall, the overflowing drains were contaminated with industrial waste that resulted in the toxic froth, reported news agency ANI.

People could not step out of their homes as the toxic foam blocked the streets and made it difficult for any vehicular movement.

It also ended up entering the houses of residents. However, this is not the first time that such an incident has taken place.

(Photo: ANI/Twitter)

The visibly scared people, comprising mainly women, blamed elected representatives for turning blind eye to the problem though it has regularly occurred for the last three years, reported The Hindu.

Locals also claimed that Rs 5 crore was allotted to resolve the issue. However, no concrete steps were taken to prevent the huge mounds of toxic foam.

In June 2017, too, chemical effluents were dumped into the nullah and it was covered with a layer of foam. The strong winds during the monsoon carried some of that foam into the houses in the vicinity and onto the main road, posing a problem to commuters.