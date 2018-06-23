search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi attacks Congress in MP, says oppn spreading lies, confusion

PTI
Published Jun 23, 2018, 4:04 pm IST
Updated Jun 23, 2018, 4:10 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a one-day visit to Madhya Pradesh during which he will launch several development projects.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the inauguration of Mohanpura Irrigation Project in Rajgarh on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the inauguration of Mohanpura Irrigation Project in Rajgarh on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Rajgarh: In a veiled attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said it was spreading "lies, confusion and pessimism", whereas his government was working for the welfare of people.

Addressing a public meeting after launching the Mohanpura Irrigation Project in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, Modi said, "People trust the BJP and its government. Those spreading lies, confusion and pessimism are cut off from the ground reality." 

 

The prime minister paid tributes to Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee and said it was his vision to strengthen education, health, finance, and security. 

"His vision was to impart skills to the youth and give them an opportunity so that they become capable of serving the country. Programmes like Startup, Make in India are a reflection of his ideas," he said. 

"It was unfortunate that to glorify one family, deliberate attempts were made to belittle the contributions of other towering personalities in the country," he said. 

Targeting the Congress, Modi said the party which ruled the country for maximum years never trusted the people and their hard work. "They did not trust the strength of the country. In the last four years, we never spoke of frustration and dismay. We are the ones who are marching ahead with confidence," he said. 

Modi said in the last four years at the Centre and 13 years in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP had worked for the upliftment and empowerment of poor, farmers and deprived sections of society. 

He said when the Congress ruled the state, Madhya Pradesh was called a BIMARU state. "The Congress never saw this as an insult to the people of the state. The BJP had worked hard to remove this tag," he added.

On his one-day visit, the prime minister will dedicate 23 development projects undertaken at a cost of Rs 278.26 crore in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Ujjain under the Smart City Mission, an official said.

During the programme, Modi will also inaugurate drinking water schemes for 14 urban areas. 

Tags: bjp government, pm modi address, cm shivraj singh chouhan
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saudi Arabia introduces 'pink' women-only parking spaces it lifts driving ban

Saleswomen are also being hired at showrooms (Photo: AFP)
 

Man pulled up for littering slaps legal notice against Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

Previously, Arhhan and his mother hit back at the duo for their behaviour. (Photo: PTI)
 

Police find missing toddler by following paw prints of dog who stuck by him

The child was found without a diaper but was overall in good health (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Ranbir names ex-girlfriends Deepika and Katrina to make a point on an important topic

Ranbir Kapoor’s relationships and break-ups with Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif had made headlines.
 

WhatsApp Beta Update: Disable media visibility for individual contacts

This new addition will prevent your gallery from being flooded with pictures which you don't want to see or store.
 

Men try to save dog being strangled by python in horrifying video

The python slithered its way into the woods (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CBI to probe killings of 2 journalists in Tripura: CM Biplab Deb

Deb told reporters that the state cabinet had sent separate proposals to the Centre to probe the two cases to ensure justice to the affected families. (Photo: File) 

Pak bars Indian envoy Ajay Bisaria from entering Gurudwara Panja Sahib

India's High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria, who was accompanied by his wife, was prevented from visiting Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan's Hasan Abdal on Saturday. (Facebook Screengrab/ Ajay Bisaria)

Maharashtra: Plastic ban put into effect from today, biscuit, chips packet exempted

All kinds of plastic bags, irrespective of their thickness, tea cups, glasses, thermocol glasses, thermocol used for decoration, plastic used in hotels to parcel food like boxes, spoons have been banned from Saturday, state Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam said. (Photo: File)

India to host Sri Lankan military, their families to strengthen defence ties

The Sri Lankan side was extremely enthusiastic while the Ministry of Defence cleared the “out of the box” proposal from the Army chief on priority. (Photo: File | PTI)

Goa identifies 24 'no selfie' zones along coast to halt drowning incidents

The agency has already put up red flags on all the beaches marking them as 'no-swim' zones to prevent cases of drowning. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham