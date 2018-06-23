search on deccanchronicle.com
Meat seller thrashed by UP cops for ‘selling beef’ dies at AIIMS

PTI
Published Jun 23, 2018, 12:06 pm IST
Updated Jun 23, 2018, 12:06 pm IST
The man picked up by two police constables on June 14 from his home and taken to a private wedding hall where they beat him up severely.
A local meat seller who was allegedly beaten up by the police over allegations of cow slaughter has died in a Delhi hospital. (Representational Image)
Bareilly: A local meat seller who was allegedly beaten up by the police over allegations of cow slaughter has died in a Delhi hospital.

Salim Qureshi alias Munna was picked up by two police constables on June 14 from his home and taken to a private wedding hall where they beat him up severely, his wife Farzana has alleged in a complaint lodged with the police.

 

He died on Thursday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), she said.

Salim Qureshi, who ran a small meat shop in Bareilly's Baradari area, was summoned by Kankartola police post in-charge Ali Mian Zaidi at the behest of local corporator's husband Anjum Khan, she alleged.

The family admitted Salim Qureshi at a local hospital from where he was referred to Delhi, she said.

The local people staged a protest last evening, placing the body on the road.

Acting Senior Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Bahadur said the two constables, Shripal and Harishankar, and Kankartola post in-charge Ali Mian Zaidi have been placed under suspension.

The police have also lodged an FIR against the two constables and two others, including Anjum Khan, who tipped them while alleging cow slaughter.

Tags: bareilly, cow slaughter, all india institute of medical sciences, uttar pradesh
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Bareilly




