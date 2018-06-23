Keep vigil against communal forces: Karnataka CM to cops

Senior Police officers welcome Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy at DG and IGP’s Office in Bengaluru on Friday (Image: DC)

Bengaluru: “As long as I am the chief minister I don’t want any communal violence in the state,” said H.D. Kumaraswamy during a review meeting with senior police officers at the DG & IGP’s office in the city on Friday.

During the meeting, Mr Kumarswamy directed senior police officers to take action against anti-social elements, who indulge in communal violence.

He further directed the police officials to book cases against those who make derogatory statements or hurt people’s religious sentiments. If they foment communal violence then strict action should be taken, he added.

The Chief Minister warned senior police officers against having nexus with anti-social elements or the mafia. He also expressed displeasure at fake enouncters and warned IGP Northern Range regarding one such encounter in October last year of Dharamraj Chadachan, a notorious sharpshooter and supari killer, at Konkanagaon, Indi taluk.

After the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwar told reporters that police department should work towards lowering crime rates. “Karnataka ranks 10th in crime and the police department should work to bring down crime and be more people-friendly,” he said.

The Chief Minister also held separate discussion on the traffic problem plaguing the city and instructed police to come out with an action plan.