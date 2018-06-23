search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Keep vigil against communal forces: Karnataka CM to cops

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 23, 2018, 4:07 am IST
Updated Jun 23, 2018, 4:08 am IST
The Chief Minister warned senior police officers against having nexus with anti-social elements or the mafia.
Senior Police officers welcome Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy at DG and IGP’s Office in Bengaluru on Friday (Image: DC)
 Senior Police officers welcome Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy at DG and IGP’s Office in Bengaluru on Friday (Image: DC)

Bengaluru: “As long as I am the chief minister I don’t want any communal violence in the state,” said H.D. Kumaraswamy during a review meeting with senior police officers at the DG & IGP’s office in the city on Friday.

During the meeting, Mr Kumarswamy directed senior police officers to take action against anti-social elements, who indulge in communal violence.

 

He further directed the police officials to book cases against those who make derogatory statements or hurt people’s  religious sentiments. If they foment communal violence then strict action should be taken, he added.

The Chief Minister warned senior police officers against having nexus with anti-social elements or the mafia. He also expressed displeasure at fake enouncters and warned IGP Northern Range regarding one such encounter in October last year of Dharamraj Chadachan, a notorious sharpshooter and supari killer, at Konkanagaon, Indi taluk.

After the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwar told reporters that police department should work towards lowering crime rates. “Karnataka ranks 10th in crime and the police department should work to bring down crime and be more people-friendly,” he said.

The Chief Minister also held separate discussion on the traffic problem plaguing the city and instructed police to come out with an action plan. 

Tags: h.d. kumaraswamy, dr g. parameshwara, traffic problems
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NASA's Curiosity snaps a cool selfie before the great Martian dust storm

Curiosity plus a fleet of spacecraft in the orbit of Mars, will allow scientists for the first time to collect a wealth of dust information both from the surface and from space. (Photo: NASA)
 

BlackBerry to power in-car experiences for its BYTON’s vehicles

At CES 2018 in Las Vegas, BYTON premiered its M-Byte concept car.
 

3-year-old Princess Charlotte already 'obsessed' with fashion, Prince William reveals

Britain's Princess Charlotte and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge leave after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel. (Photo: AP)
 

Man almost dies after 3 days of constipation causes build-up of faeces

Removal of the build up restored blood supply to his leg and doctors located pulse again (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Fashion's man of the moment Abloh reigns over Paris shows

It was clear by the mood at the show that expectations for artistic director Abloh’s debut were at stratospheric levels. (Photo: AP)
 

Optoma ML330 Review: Good projector, cursory smart features

The projector is based on Android platform so you can download apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and start streaming content.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

GA canal modernisation gets Rs 2,690 crore from RIDF in Thanjavur

Agriculture Minister R. Duraikannu

Srirangam: Residents urge M K Stalin to take up land issue

DMK working president M K Stalin being accorded a traditional welcome by the priests of Sri Ranganathaswamy temple at Srirangam on Friday.(Photo:DC)

Southern Railway to fine passengers Rs 2,000 for reckless selfies

The Southern Railway (SR) has planned to fine train passengers up to a hefty Rs 2,000 per person who are found taking selfies.

Wild bear movement near Kotagiri scares residents

A sloth bear that strayed into tea gardens near Aravenu in Kotagiri. (Photo:DC)

Mystery shrouds tiger death in Nilgiris border

Carcass of the tiger found in Devarshola limits near Gudalur in Nilgiris. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham