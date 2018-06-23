search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka: BJP worker of Chikmagalur killed by bike borne assailants

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Jun 23, 2018, 9:14 am IST
Updated Jun 23, 2018, 9:14 am IST
Mohammad Anwar, 44, was stabbed by attackers at around 9.30 pm after which he collapsed on the spot and died from his injuries.
BJP General Secretary of Chikmagalur in Karnataka, Mohammed Anwar was killed by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Gowri Kaluve area, late on Friday night. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 BJP General Secretary of Chikmagalur in Karnataka, Mohammed Anwar was killed by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Gowri Kaluve area, late on Friday night. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Bengaluru: BJP General Secretary of Chikmagalur in Karnataka, Mohammed Anwar was killed by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Gowri Kaluve area, late on Friday night. 

According to reports, Mohammad Anwar, 44, was stabbed by attackers at around 9.30 pm after which he collapsed on the spot and died from his injuries. 

 

The police have registered a case but none of the attackers have been identified so far. 

According to reports, police said that they were probing the case from all possible angles but prima-facie it appears to be a matter of personal animosity.

Tags: karnataka, murder, crime, bjp
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp Beta Update: Disable media visibility for individual contacts

This new addition will prevent your gallery from being flooded with pictures which you don't want to see or store.
 

Men try to save dog being strangled by python in horrifying video

The python slithered its way into the woods (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Colombia fan sacked after smuggling alcohol in binoculars during World Cup

Three fans are seen drinking alcohol they smuggled into the Saransk stadium inside fake binoculars.(Photo: Screengrab)
 

Here's heart-warming reason why Prince William is visiting Israel

Alice’s remains were taken from Windsor to the Russian convent of St Mary Magdalene, above the Garden of Gethsemane on the Mount of Olives. (Photo: AP)
 

Sick parakeets, unhealthy monkey held illegally, rescued from Mumbai home

The animals are currently recovering at the Forest Department's facility and will soon be transferred to an animal orphanage in Pune for rehabilitation.
 

Malaika Arora decodes her yoga mantra for being fashionably fit

Yoga essentially defines the balance of the spirit and the mind.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala woman, lover poison husband in Australia, secret diary reveals more

In February, Sofia Sam and Arun Kamalasanan both from Kerala, were found guilty of murdering Sofia's husband Sam Abraham at his home in Melbourne's Epping in October 2015. (Facebook Screengrab | Sam Abraham)

GA canal modernisation gets Rs 2,690 crore from RIDF in Thanjavur

Agriculture Minister R. Duraikannu

Srirangam: Residents urge M K Stalin to take up land issue

DMK working president M K Stalin being accorded a traditional welcome by the priests of Sri Ranganathaswamy temple at Srirangam on Friday.(Photo:DC)

Southern Railway to fine passengers Rs 2,000 for reckless selfies

The Southern Railway (SR) has planned to fine train passengers up to a hefty Rs 2,000 per person who are found taking selfies.

Wild bear movement near Kotagiri scares residents

A sloth bear that strayed into tea gardens near Aravenu in Kotagiri. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham