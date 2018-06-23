Karnataka: BJP worker of Chikmagalur killed by bike borne assailants

BJP General Secretary of Chikmagalur in Karnataka, Mohammed Anwar was killed by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Gowri Kaluve area, late on Friday night. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Bengaluru: BJP General Secretary of Chikmagalur in Karnataka, Mohammed Anwar was killed by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Gowri Kaluve area, late on Friday night.

According to reports, Mohammad Anwar, 44, was stabbed by attackers at around 9.30 pm after which he collapsed on the spot and died from his injuries.

The police have registered a case but none of the attackers have been identified so far.

According to reports, police said that they were probing the case from all possible angles but prima-facie it appears to be a matter of personal animosity.