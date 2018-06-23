IICT’s ‘Meghdoot’ can suck moisture from atmosphere

This project is the brainchild of the author Arun Tiwari and IICT director Dr S. Chandrashekar and IICT principal scientist S. Sridhar is the project director. (Image: Getmyuni)

Hyderabad: The city-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) will build an indigenous atmospheric water generator in collaboration with Maithri Aquatech Private Limited, Hyderabad.

Costing Rs 10 lakh apiece, the unit is called Meghdoot for its ability to generate drinking water from moisture present in the atmosphere. The first unit of 1,000 litres a day capacity is expected to be launched in IICT on August 5. They will be produced on a large scale for use in remote villages, coastal regions and border areas.

This project is the brainchild of the author Arun Tiwari and IICT director Dr S. Chandrashekar and IICT principal scientist S. Sridhar is the project director.