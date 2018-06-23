search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad gets first electric cars that can be hired, shared

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 23, 2018, 1:54 am IST
Updated Jun 23, 2018, 4:08 am IST
The facility is also available at Madhapur and the Shamshabad airport.
A woman tries a self-drive rental electric vehicle that is being offered at the Miyapur Metro Rail station from Friday. (Image: DC)
 A woman tries a self-drive rental electric vehicle that is being offered at the Miyapur Metro Rail station from Friday. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail has launched its first electric car rental facility, in association with Zoomcar and L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited to facilitate first and last mile connectivity.

About 25 Mahindra E2O plus cars are available at a cost of  Rs 8.50 per km or monthly subscription of Rs 10,000 at the Miyapur Metro Rail station. 

 

The facility is also available at Madhapur and the Shamshabad airport. The gearless cars can be booked on the Zoomcar app, wherein they would need to upload their driver’s license. Once the booking is confirmed, the car door opens after keying in the code. 

“This service is for broader groups. Whenever commuters are not using it, they can share the car with others and get back some of the Rs 10,000 monthly subscription. The overall cost comes down to Rs 5,000”, said Mr Surender Reddy, Zoomcar CEO.

Electric cars have been rolled out by Zoomcar for the first time in Hyderabad, as the government is providing charging facility via PowerGrid Corporation along with L&T HMRL.

“At the Miyapur station, the charging facility is almost 80 per cent done, it will be complete in the next 10 days. In future, this facility will be given in all stations which is in line with the goal set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to switch over from fossil fuels to renewable resources by 2030,” ”, said HMRL managing director N.V.S. Reddy

He said electric cars were less popular because they need about eight hours to charge. “By providing infrastructure, we are addressing the biggest need,” he said.

Zoomcar has deployed 20 electric cars on its platform at the Shamshabad airport. Zoomcar’s PEDL, a cycle-sharing service is offering around 500 cycles in Gachibowli, Madhapur, Ameerpet, Begumpet for people seeking to do grocery shopping, errand running, fitness purposes and cover last mile connectivity. The charges are Rs 3 for 30 minutes. 

Tags: electric cars, hyderabad metro rail, zoomcar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NASA's Curiosity snaps a cool selfie before the great Martian dust storm

Curiosity plus a fleet of spacecraft in the orbit of Mars, will allow scientists for the first time to collect a wealth of dust information both from the surface and from space. (Photo: NASA)
 

BlackBerry to power in-car experiences for its BYTON’s vehicles

At CES 2018 in Las Vegas, BYTON premiered its M-Byte concept car.
 

3-year-old Princess Charlotte already 'obsessed' with fashion, Prince William reveals

Britain's Princess Charlotte and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge leave after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel. (Photo: AP)
 

Man almost dies after 3 days of constipation causes build-up of faeces

Removal of the build up restored blood supply to his leg and doctors located pulse again (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Fashion's man of the moment Abloh reigns over Paris shows

It was clear by the mood at the show that expectations for artistic director Abloh’s debut were at stratospheric levels. (Photo: AP)
 

Optoma ML330 Review: Good projector, cursory smart features

The projector is based on Android platform so you can download apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and start streaming content.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

GA canal modernisation gets Rs 2,690 crore from RIDF in Thanjavur

Agriculture Minister R. Duraikannu

Srirangam: Residents urge M K Stalin to take up land issue

DMK working president M K Stalin being accorded a traditional welcome by the priests of Sri Ranganathaswamy temple at Srirangam on Friday.(Photo:DC)

Southern Railway to fine passengers Rs 2,000 for reckless selfies

The Southern Railway (SR) has planned to fine train passengers up to a hefty Rs 2,000 per person who are found taking selfies.

Wild bear movement near Kotagiri scares residents

A sloth bear that strayed into tea gardens near Aravenu in Kotagiri. (Photo:DC)

Mystery shrouds tiger death in Nilgiris border

Carcass of the tiger found in Devarshola limits near Gudalur in Nilgiris. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham