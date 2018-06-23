Good news: 'Kabini dam' and 'Krishna Raja Sagar' releases water to Cauvery basin

Mysuru: In good news for farmers of the Cauvery basin, the Kabini dam, which continued to release its excess water for the eighth day to Tamil Nadu , also began releasing water into the canals for their benefit Thursday night.

Besides Kabini, the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) dam too has begun releasing water into the canals for the farmers of the basin.

While Kabini released 24,713 cusecs to Tamil Nadu on Friday, it released 25 cusecs into the left bank canal and the KRS, over 700 cusecs Thursday night.

The KRS released another 3106 cusecs into the canals Friday evening.

“The water released into the canals by KRS and Kabini will help the standing sugarcane crop, vegetables and other crops in the Cauvery basin. Once the water is released in accordance with the directions of the Cauvery advisory committee, the farmers will be able to plan their cropping pattern better,” said farmers’ leader, Nanjundegowda.

With good rains in the Wyanad and Cauvery catchment areas, the reservoirs of the Cauvery basin continue to receive good inflow. On Thursday the inflow into Kabini was 15,690 cusecs, and its water level stood at 2281 feet as against its capacity to store 2284 feet of water.

The water level stood at 104.75feet in KRS Friday and the inflow was 9,499

cusecs. At Hemavathi, the water level on Friday was 2901.33 feet as against its capacity to store 2922 feet of water and the inflow was 4199 cusecs.

At Harangi, the water level on Friday was 2834.58feet as against its capacity to store 2859 feet and the inflow was 578 cusecs.