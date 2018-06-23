GHMC to lay paver blocks to prevent road cutting

Hyderabad: The GHMC is planning to lay paver blocks on either side of the road to accommodate utility cables. This method had been successfully implemented by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

A senior GHMC official said that this was being done to prevent road cutting. He said paver blocks are cheaper when compared to bitumen and white top roads. He said that the paver blocks can be easily removed and restored after the completion of work.

He said that since the GHMC had embarked on major infrastructure projects such as Strategic Road Development Plan, paver block method would be the ideal solution.

According to a GHMC official, the civic body had been spending more than 40 per cent for restoration of road dug up to lay pipelines, internet cables and other utility wires. The official said that the corporation had spent more than Rs 100 crore to restore roads that were damaged due to road cutting and digging.

He said even though the GHMC asked the agencies concerned to restore the roads after the completion of works, several contractors have refused to do it.

During the current year the GHMC will be spending Rs 721 crore to repair 1,047 km of bitumen black top and 447 km of cement concrete roads roads. The 800 road repair works have been divided to 120 packages.