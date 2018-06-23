search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

CM Pinarayi Vijayan seeks PM Modi assurance on railway coach factory

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 23, 2018, 1:02 am IST
Updated Jun 23, 2018, 1:02 am IST
The UDF leadership had alleged that the LDF MPs had taken a unilateral decision on holding a dharna in front of rail bhawan.
CM Pinarayi Vijayan
 CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break the impasse over rail coach factory at Kanjikode. Inaugurating the dharna of CPM MPs in front of  the Rail Bhavan in Delhi, the chief minister said the central government should give a categoric assurance on the coach factory project. He said it was unfortunate the Centre's indifference towards railway prjoects of Kerala was continuing.

The LDF parliamentarians said the successive governments at the Centre had been sitting over the project since past three decades. But what has perturbed the state is the Centre’s favourable response towards setting up rail coach factories in BJP ruled Haryaana and Uttar Pradesh. This clearly indicated the partial behaviour of the Centre and utter neglect towards the state’s long pending demands in railway sector. They pointed out that railways had been handed over 230.10 acres of land for the rail coach project years ago.

 

Though both LDF and UDF are firmly backing the demand for setting up of Kanjikode rail coach factory, the two fronts do not seem to be keen for a joint fight because of political reasons. UDF MPs are planning to hold a separate dharna on the same issue on Monday. The LDF and UDF leaders had levelled allegations and counter allegations accusing each other of scoring brownie points on the issue of Kanjikode project.

The UDF leadership had alleged that the LDF MPs had taken a unilateral decision on holding a dharna in front of rail bhawan. The LDF leaders, however, claim that the UDF MPs were hesitant to share the stage with the Left fearing that they might face an embarrassing situation over the failure of previous UPA Governments on this front.

Tags: pinarayi vijayan, narendra modi, ldf
Location: India, Kerala




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NASA's Curiosity snaps a cool selfie before the great Martian dust storm

Curiosity plus a fleet of spacecraft in the orbit of Mars, will allow scientists for the first time to collect a wealth of dust information both from the surface and from space. (Photo: NASA)
 

BlackBerry to power in-car experiences for its BYTON’s vehicles

At CES 2018 in Las Vegas, BYTON premiered its M-Byte concept car.
 

3-year-old Princess Charlotte already 'obsessed' with fashion, Prince William reveals

Britain's Princess Charlotte and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge leave after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel. (Photo: AP)
 

Man almost dies after 3 days of constipation causes build-up of faeces

Removal of the build up restored blood supply to his leg and doctors located pulse again (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Fashion's man of the moment Abloh reigns over Paris shows

It was clear by the mood at the show that expectations for artistic director Abloh’s debut were at stratospheric levels. (Photo: AP)
 

Optoma ML330 Review: Good projector, cursory smart features

The projector is based on Android platform so you can download apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and start streaming content.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Aadhaar biometric data not meant for criminal investigation: UIDAI

As per Section 29 of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, the collected data can only be used for the purpose of generating Aadhaar and for authenticating the identity of Aadhaar holders. (Representational Image)

Power ministry may make 24 degrees as ACs' default setting to save 20 bn units per yr

Union Power Minister R K Singh said on Friday that the government will consider making 24 degree Celsius as mandatory default setting for air conditioners within a few months. (Photo: File/DC)

Rajasthan govt cancels land allotment for Baba Ramdev's yoga centre, food park

As per rules, the Patanjali trust cannot carry out construction on the 'Mandir Mafi' land. (Photo: File)

J&K Governor calls all-party meet, NC demands dissolution of Assembly, PDP-BJP silent

J&K Governor N N Vohra called an all-party meet at his residence on Friday. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

China hits back at Mamata Banerjee, says was 'working hard' for her visit

Earlier on Friday, CM Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to announce that she had cancelled her visit to the neighbouring country. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham