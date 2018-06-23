Air India services restored after software glitch, 23 flights delayed

Stranded and irate passengers took to Twitter to vent their anger. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Nearly two dozen Air India flights were delayed across its network including at IGI Airport on on Saturday after a technical glitch in the check-in software hampered operations, an airline spokesperson said.

The departure timings of as many as 23 flights were affected and the delays owing to the software malfunction stretched from 15-30 minutes, the spokesperson said.

"The software-related glitch affected operations from 1 PM to 2.30 PM during which period, check-in and other services were handled manually," the spokesperson said.

However, services of Air India flights resumed around 5 pm, ANI reported. The delay had resulted in chaos at the airport.

Air India's software solution is managed by SITA, a global airlines IT services solution major, which provides its check-in, boarding and baggage tracking technology.

Stranded and irate passengers took to Twitter to vent their anger.

Akhilesh Mishra, CEO of Bluekraft digital foundation tweeted, "Just reached Delhi Airport and found out that Air India servers are down for the last two hours. All domestic and international flights are grounded. The airport looks like a mela of stranded passengers with hardly any space to even walk."

Another Twitter user posted a picture from inside the flight which did not depart for over an hour.