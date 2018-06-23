search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Air India services restored after software glitch, 23 flights delayed

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | Edited by : SANJANA JADHAV
Published Jun 23, 2018, 4:30 pm IST
Updated Jun 23, 2018, 5:26 pm IST
The departure timings of as many as 23 flights were affected and the delays owing to the software malfunction stretched from 15-30 minutes.
Stranded and irate passengers took to Twitter to vent their anger. (Photo: File)
 Stranded and irate passengers took to Twitter to vent their anger. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Nearly two dozen Air India flights were delayed across its network including at IGI Airport on on Saturday after a technical glitch in the check-in software hampered operations, an airline spokesperson said.

The departure timings of as many as 23 flights were affected and the delays owing to the software malfunction stretched from 15-30 minutes, the spokesperson said.

 

"The software-related glitch affected operations from 1 PM to 2.30 PM during which period, check-in and other services were handled manually," the spokesperson said. 

However, services of Air India flights resumed around 5 pm, ANI reported. The delay had resulted in chaos at the airport.

Air India's software solution is managed by SITA, a global airlines IT services solution major, which provides its check-in, boarding and baggage tracking technology.

Stranded and irate passengers took to Twitter to vent their anger.

Akhilesh Mishra, CEO of Bluekraft digital foundation tweeted, "Just reached Delhi Airport and found out that Air India servers are down for the last two hours. All domestic and international flights are grounded. The airport looks like a mela of stranded passengers with hardly any space to even walk."

Another Twitter user posted a picture from inside the flight which did not depart for over an hour. 

Tags: air india, ministry of civil aviation, air india server failure
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saudi Arabia introduces 'pink' women-only parking spaces it lifts driving ban

Saleswomen are also being hired at showrooms (Photo: AFP)
 

Man pulled up for littering slaps legal notice against Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

Previously, Arhhan and his mother hit back at the duo for their behaviour. (Photo: PTI)
 

Police find missing toddler by following paw prints of dog who stuck by him

The child was found without a diaper but was overall in good health (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Ranbir names ex-girlfriends Deepika and Katrina to make a point on an important topic

Ranbir Kapoor’s relationships and break-ups with Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif had made headlines.
 

WhatsApp Beta Update: Disable media visibility for individual contacts

This new addition will prevent your gallery from being flooded with pictures which you don't want to see or store.
 

Men try to save dog being strangled by python in horrifying video

The python slithered its way into the woods (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sushma Swaraj holds talks with Belgian Deputy PM, EU counterpart

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj with Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Didier Reynders upon her arrival at Egmont Palace, Belgium (Photo: MEAIndia/Twitter)

Hope KM Joseph is elevated to SC, will be good for institution: Justice Chelameswar

Justice Jasti Chelameswar, the second most senior judge in the Supreme Court, has retired on Friday. (Photo: File | PTI)

PM Modi attacks Congress in MP, says oppn spreading lies, confusion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the inauguration of Mohanpura Irrigation Project in Rajgarh on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

CBI to probe killings of 2 journalists in Tripura: CM Biplab Deb

Deb told reporters that the state cabinet had sent separate proposals to the Centre to probe the two cases to ensure justice to the affected families. (Photo: File) 

Pak bars Indian envoy Ajay Bisaria from entering Gurudwara Panja Sahib

India's High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria, who was accompanied by his wife, was prevented from visiting Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan's Hasan Abdal on Saturday. (Facebook Screengrab/ Ajay Bisaria)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham