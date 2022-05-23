Nation Current Affairs 23 May 2022 Heavy rain, thunders ...
Heavy rain, thunderstorm hit Delhi, flight operations affected

ANI
Published May 23, 2022, 10:38 am IST
Updated May 23, 2022, 10:38 am IST
Strong winds and heavy rain uprooted trees in parts of Delhi which resulted in roads getting blocked
IMD said that impact on vulnerable structures, kutcha houses, traffic and visibility is expected and suggested people to stay indoors and avoid travel if possible. (ANI)
New Delhi: Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were affected on Monday morning as several parts of the national capital and the NCR received heavy rain with thunderstorm.

The airport authorities have requested the passengers to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.

 

"Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information," Delhi Airport tweeted.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that thundershower with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 60-90 Km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR during the next two hours.

Strong winds and heavy rain uprooted trees in parts of Delhi which resulted in roads getting blocked.

 

IMD said that impact on vulnerable structures, kutcha houses, traffic and visibility is expected and suggested people to stay indoors and avoid travel if possible.

