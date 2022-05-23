Nation Current Affairs 23 May 2022 Heat wave warning fo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Heat wave warning for 12 districts in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V.KAMALAKARA RAO
Published May 23, 2022, 11:44 pm IST
Updated May 24, 2022, 7:19 am IST
On Tuesday, 117 locations may have heat waves while 72 locations may experience it on May 25. — Representational image/By arrangement
Visakhapatnam: Some 12 districts in the state may face heatwave conditions in the next two days. East Godavari, Kakinada, Konaseema, Krishna, NTR, Vizianagaram, Guntur and Palnadu will be majorly affected.

As per a heat wave warning issued by the AP state disaster management authority (APSMDA), East Godavari may facce heat waves at 16 locations, the highest in the state followed by Guntur, Kakinada, Konaseema and NTR districts.

 

On Monday too, districts like Anakapalli registered upto 11 region-specific heat waves, the highest in the state, followed by Kakinada in six locations," the Authority noted.

On Tuesday, 117 locations may have heat waves while 72 locations may experience it on May 25.

Kasimkota in Anakapalli district registered 43.1 degree Celsius, the highest temperature,followed by Rajavommangi in Alluri district with 42.8 degree Celsius.

People are advised to remain indoors during daytime between 11am and 3pm to avoid the ill effects of the sultry weather.

 

On the other hand, IMD said there would be chances of cumulonimbus clouds under the influence of severe heat wave conditions. The clouds may trigger short rains associated with dark clouds. There will be chances of lightning too.

Tags: heatwave in 12 districts andhra pradesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


