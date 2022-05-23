Nation Current Affairs 23 May 2022 Assam flood: Six mor ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Assam flood: Six more die, 7.2 lakh people affected

PTI
Published May 23, 2022, 10:56 am IST
Updated May 23, 2022, 10:56 am IST
The death toll due to the flood and landslides this year has now gone up to 24 across Assam
A man carries his belongings through a flooded area after heavy rains in Morigaon district of Assam on May 22, 2022. (Biju BORO / AFP)
 A man carries his belongings through a flooded area after heavy rains in Morigaon district of Assam on May 22, 2022. (Biju BORO / AFP)

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam has deteriorated with six more persons, including two children, losing their lives and nearly 7.2 lakh people coming under the impact of the deluge across 22 districts.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), four persons drowned in Kampur revenue circle of Nagaon district.

 

One person at Doboka in Hojai district and a child at Silchar in Cachar, too, died due to the flood, it said on Sunday.

The death toll due to the flood and landslides this year has now gone up to 24 across Assam.

ASDMA said more than 7,19,540 people have been impacted in several districts -- Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Darrang, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Jorhat, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Sonitpur and Udalguri.

Nagaon is the worst hit with almost 3.46 lakh people in distress, followed by Cachar (over 2.29 lakh people) and Hojai (over 58,300 people).

 

Till Saturday, over 6.8 lakh people were affected by the deluge across 31 districts of the state.

At present, 2,095 villages are under water and 95,473.51 hectares of crop area has been damaged in the state, the ASDMA bulletin said.

It said the authorities are operating 421 relief camps and distribution centres in eight districts, where 91,518 people, including 18,626 children, have taken shelter.

Around 253 people have so far been evacuated from various flood-hit parts of Assam.

Massive erosion has been witnessed in Barpeta, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Nalbari and Udalguri, among other districts, the bulletin said, adding, floodwaters have also caused damage to embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure at various places.

 

Brahmaputra's tributaries Kopili at Dharamtul and Kampur, and Disang at Nanglamuraghat were flowing above the danger mark, cautioned ASDMA.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said he held a discussion with NHAI Chairperson Alka Upadhyaya in New Delhi on issues related to national highways in the northeastern state.

"I stressed urgent repair of the flood and landslide-affected NHs and timely completion of the ongoing projects," he said on Twitter.

...
Tags: assam floods, assam floods 2022
Location: India, Assam


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

ASHA workers at forefront of ensuring healthy India: PM Modi

IMD said that impact on vulnerable structures, kutcha houses, traffic and visibility is expected and suggested people to stay indoors and avoid travel if possible. (ANI)

Heavy rain, thunderstorm hit Delhi, flight operations affected

Batadrava police station set on fire on Saturday (PTI)

Homes razed after mob in Assam sets police station afire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Haneda airport in Tokyo on May 23, 2022. (Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

PM Modi off to Tokyo for Quad meet



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi off to Tokyo for Quad meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Haneda airport in Tokyo on May 23, 2022. (Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

Allow namaz at Gyanvapi, but protect 'shivling' : SC

The Gyanvapi Mosque after its survey by a commission, in Varanasi, Tuesday, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (PTI)

Heavy rain, thunderstorm hit Delhi, flight operations affected

IMD said that impact on vulnerable structures, kutcha houses, traffic and visibility is expected and suggested people to stay indoors and avoid travel if possible. (ANI)

Excise cuts make fuel cheaper

People get their vehicles filled with fuel after the central government reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and diesel by Rs 6 per litre, in Patna, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Soldiers out in Colombo; India denies plans to send its troops

Sri Lankan army soldiers patrol during curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->