TRS leaders challenge PM Modi to visit Covid ward

WARANGAL: TRS leaders including panchayat raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender, MLC Basvaraju Saraiah challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Covid-19 wards in hospitals and extend assurance to the patients instead of shedding “crocodile tears” to gain sympathy.

Addressing a media conference here on Saturday, Dayakar Rao asked if any Chief Minister of the BJP-run states or Union minister had ever stepped inside a Covid-19 ward.

Prime Minsiter Modi must take stock of ground realities by visiting Covid-19 wards in hospitals in different states, he demanded. “Mr Modi is the Prime Minister of the country and not just for Gujarat,” he said.

Referring to the short supply of Covid-19 vaccines being sent to the state, he said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had decided to procure the vaccines by inviting global tenders.

“It is high time for the Centre to react and bail out the states that are facing the catastrophic effects of Covid-19. The onus is on Centre to help the states reeling under economic crises,” Dayakar Rao said.

He said that Chandrashekar Rao’s decision to construct a super-speciality hospital on the premises of the Warangal Central Prison augurs well for the people in the erstwhile Warangal as well as neighbouring districts and Maharashtra.

“The plans are ready to complete work on the hospital in one year. The works will start on the 23-acre land parcel behind the prison. As per the CM’s decision, the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) will be turned into a modern mother and child health (MCH) centre,” the minister said.

Referring to the CM’s visit to Covid-19 ward at the MGM Hospital on Friday, he said it not only lifted the morale of the Coronavirus patients but also served an ultimatum that any complacency in the treatment would not be spared.