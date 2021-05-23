Nation Current Affairs 23 May 2021 Sonu Sood plans O2 p ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Sonu Sood plans O2 plants at Kurnool, Atmakur

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 23, 2021, 11:29 am IST
Updated May 23, 2021, 11:42 am IST
District Collector G. Veerapandian had written letter to Sonu Sood, requesting him to consider Kurnool Hospital for his philanthropy
In a tweet, Sood said: “very happy to announce that the first set of my oxygen plants will be set up Kurnool Government Hospital and one at District hospital, Atmakur in Nellore district, in the month of June." — By arrangement
KURNOOL:  Film actor-turned-philanthropist Sonu Sood has announced that the first set of oxygen plants he is planning to install in hospitals will come up at Kurnool Government General Hospital (GGH) and District Hospital at Atmakur in Nellore district.

In a tweet, he said: “very happy to announce that the first set of my oxygen plants will be set up Kurnool Government Hospital and one at District hospital, Atmakur in Nellore district, in the month of June. This would be followed by setting more plants in the other needy states. Time to support rural India" (sic). He tagged the pictures of KGGH and Regional Eye Hospital in Kurnool.

 

When contacted, KGGH Superintendent Dr G. Narendranath Reddy said District Collector G. Veerapandian and KMC Commissioner D.K. Balaji had written letters to Sonu Sood, requesting him to consider Kurnool Hospital for his philanthropy. As Sonu Sood announced that he was willing to set up oxygen plants in hospitals, the district administration sought his good sense to invest in Kurnool, he added.

Tags: sonu sood, oxygen plant at kurnool government hospital, oxygen plant at district hospital atmakur, twitter sonu sood, kurnool district collector letter to sonu sood
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool


