Nation, Current Affairs

Sarpanches vital for checking spread of Covid virus: Kurnool collector

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 23, 2021, 10:20 am IST
Updated May 23, 2021, 10:58 am IST
Members of VCMCs, along with volunteers of village secretariats, will hold door-to-door campaigns in villages to raise awareness about COVID
In a discussion with sarpanches, MPDOs, tahsildars and panchayat secretaries, Harikiran said the Village Level Covid-19 Management Committee will play a central role in dealing with the second wave of the pandemic. (Image credit: Twitter)
 In a discussion with sarpanches, MPDOs, tahsildars and panchayat secretaries, Harikiran said the Village Level Covid-19 Management Committee will play a central role in dealing with the second wave of the pandemic. (Image credit: Twitter)

KADAPA: Collector Chevuru Harikiran asked all sarpanches in Kadapa district to play a key role in preventing the spread of Coronavirus in their respective villages. He suggested that each one of them should strive to ensure that their villages are free from Covid-19 virus.

In a discussion via video conference with sarpanches, MPDOs, tahsildars and panchayat secretaries, Harikiran said the Village Level Covid-19 Management Committee (VCMC) will play a central role in dealing with the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic. He pointed out that the state government has already formulated special procedures and guidelines to check the spread of Covid-19 in villages.

 

The collector said members of VCMCs, along with volunteers of village secretariats, will hold door-to-door campaigns in villages every day to raise awareness about Coronavirus and measures to deal with it. If any of the villagers is found not wearing a mask, that person will immediately be fined Rs. 100. Asha activists and village volunteers will visit every house for identifying those suffering from health problems like fever and provide immediate treatment at their house itself.

Joint collector (Development) Saikanth Verma asked villagers not to venture out for just sitting at the Rachabanda. They should avoid it given the present circumstances. It will be obligatory for them to wear masks and maintain physical distance while working in their agricultural fields.

 

Chief Whip Srikanth Reddy from Rayachoti, DRO Malola, DPO Prabhakar Reddy, ZP CEO Sudhakar Reddy, sarpanches, tahsildars, and MPDOs from all mandals participated in the video conference.

Tags: kurnool collector video conference with sarpanches, village level covid-19 management committee (vcmc), asha activists, village volunteers kurnool
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool


