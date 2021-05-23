Nation Current Affairs 23 May 2021 Karnataka starts SMS ...
Karnataka starts SMS-based Remdesivir allocation, information system to check misuse

PTI
Published May 23, 2021, 2:13 pm IST
Updated May 24, 2021, 11:33 am IST
Citizens can also check information on Remdesivir using the link https://covidwar.karnataka.gov.in/service2
Remdesivir is in great demand for the treatment of COVID-19 infected patients at hospitals. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Remdesivir is in great demand for the treatment of COVID-19 infected patients at hospitals.

Bengaluru: Karnataka which is battling the second wave of COVID-19, has put in place a SMS-based Remdesivir allocation and information system, aimed at curbing its blackmarketing and misuse.

"In order to bring transparency in the allocation of Remdesivir a tech-driven system has been developed and now the patient will get a SMS informing which hospital is provided the medicine against the SRF ID," Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Sunday.

 

"In case if the #Remdesivir is allocated against the SRF ID & the hospital has not provided it to the patient, a facility is provided in the same link to report it to the government. This will help govt in curbing blackmarketing & misuse of Remdesivir," he said in a tweet.

Citizens can also check information on Remdesivir using the link https://covidwar.karnataka.gov.in/service2.

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan too in a tweet said, "In case if Remdesivir is allocated against the SRF ID and hospital has not provided it to patients, you can report it to the Govt. This is largely to reduce misuse of the drug."

 

Remdesivir is in great demand for the treatment of COVID-19 infected patients at hospitals.

Aimed at ensuring optimal use of Remdesivir, the state government had recently even issued guidelines directing all healthcare facilities in the state to follow it in letter and spirit.

It had also called for each healthcare facility to form a Remdesivir Audit Committee and submit a report on the use to the expert committees constituted.

...
