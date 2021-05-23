Nation Current Affairs 23 May 2021 India records 2.40 l ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India records 2.40 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 3,741 fatalities

PTI
Published May 23, 2021, 11:58 am IST
Updated May 23, 2021, 11:58 am IST
India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,65,30,132
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo: PTI)
 A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below the 3 lakh-mark for the seventh consecutive day, with 2.4 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

With the fresh cases, India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,65,30,132.

 

The death toll due to the disease rose to 2,99,266 with 3,741 fresh fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases further reduced to 28,05,399 comprising 10.57 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 88.30 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease in the country surged to 2,34,25,467 while the case fatality rate stood at 1.13 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7 last, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 this year.

 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 32,86,07,937 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to May 22 with 21,23,782 samples tested on Saturday.

The 3,741 new fatalities include 682 from Maharashtra, 448 from Tamil Nadu, 451 from Karnataka, 218 from Uttar Pradesh, 201 from Punjab, 182 from Delhi, 176 from Kerala, 154 from West Bengal, 134 from Uttarakhand, 118 from Andhra Pradesh, 115 from Rajasthan, 103 from Chhattisgarh and 98 from Haryana.

A total of 2,99,266 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 87,300 from Maharashtra, 24,658 from Karnataka, 23,013 from Delhi, 20,046 from Tamil Nadu, 18,978 from Uttar Pradesh, 14,208 from West Bengal, 13,089 from Punjab and 12,494 from Chhattisgarh, the ministry said.

 

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

...
Tags: india covid cases, india covid crisis, india covid deaths, covid pandemic
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Nagaram village sarpanch Mallesh charged that that though officials have deposited amounts into bank accounts of workers belonging to BC and OC categories for works done under NREGS, no such payment has been made to people of SC and ST categories since the last two months. — Representational image

SCs, STs sidelined in paying NREGS amount, alleges sarpanch

Vikram Narayana (name changed), a sanitary worker, said the corporation did not pay him 20-day wages last month, while five members in his team had contracted Covid-19. — PTI

GHMC denies wages for Covid-hit sanitary staff

Several food delivery executives from Zomato and Swiggy, apart from other e-commerce services were caught at Mehdipatnam, Asifnagar, Nampally, MJ Market, Charminar, Mir Alam Mandi, Shah Ali Banda and other places. — DC Image

205 vehicles seized for lockdown violation in Hyderabad

Director-General of Police M. Mahendar Reddy asked the shopkeepers and hawkers not to allow customers after 9.30 am during lockdown relaxation timings. — DC Image

Strict lockdown in Telangana: All entry, exit points to Hyderabad to be closed



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Patient given 10 Remdesivir injections against norms

The Anantapur Entrepreneurs Organisation has donated 50 oxygen concentrators, each worth of Rs. 1.03 lakh. — AP

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)

Fuel prices hiked across metros, petrol crosses Rs 93 in Delhi

The rates of petrol and diesel are the highest in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/File)

Hyderabad's Good Samaritans help Covid patients with free home-made food

Prapurna Reddy and Ramakishore Reddy of Aashri Society with their food packets for delivery. (Photo: Facebook/Aashri Society)

Karnataka halts COVID-19 inoculation for 18-44 age group due to vaccine shortage

A beneficiary receives COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Bengaluru, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (PTI /Shailendra Bhojak)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham