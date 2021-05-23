Arogyasri scheme boost for healthcare services in Andhra Pradesh

A total of 79, 08,945 people have been vaccinated so far under the state-wide vaccination drive in order of priority for building a Corona-free society. (Representational image: DC)

VIJAYAWADA: The medical and health services had been improved largely in the past two years in AP State and further is helping people towards getting treatment for pandemic Coronavirus due to inclusion of Covid-19 in the Aarogyasri scheme.

According to the officials, the government has cleared pending bills of Rs. 680 crore related to the earlier government and further cleared present bills of Rs. 2398 crores helping to Aarogyasri network hospitals for continuous rendering of services to the public.

According to the medical and health department officials, under YSR Aarogyasri free treatments for 2,434 diseases including cancer treatments are covered and more than 130 super specialty hospitals in Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai have also been brought under the Aarogyasri network hospitals in the past two years.

About 95 percent of the families in the state are benefiting from Aarogyasri scheme with the enhancement of income limit to Rs. 5 lakhs. There are 45,611 beds in 621 hospitals in the state while 38,763 beds are occupied out of which 28,189 people are being treated under Arogyasri. In all Covid Hospitals there are 6217 ICU beds, 22756 non ICU oxygen beds, 16638 non ICU non oxygen beds and 3,407 ventilators.

The Nadu - Nedu Scheme in hospitals turned a boon towards modernization of hospitals towards providing corporate medical services. The government is working on 10,032 YSR Village Clinics, 560 Urban Health Clinics, 1,147 Primary Health Centers, 52 Area Hospitals and 191 Community Health Centers across the state for infrastructure development. 9,712 posts of doctors, nurses and medical staff have been recruited to ensure that each hospital has the required number of staff.

The construction of 16 new Medical Colleges at the rate of one Medical College in each Parliamentary Constituency and Nursing Colleges affiliated to the Medical Colleges, 3 New Cancer and 2 Kidney Specialty Hospitals and 6 Multi-Specialty Hospitals under ITDA are under construction. The government is taking steps to complete all the works in phases within three years. The government is taking steps to ensure that only medicines with WHO / GMP standards are available in all government hospitals.

A total of 79, 08,945 people have been vaccinated so far under the state-wide vaccination drive in order of priority for building a Corona-free society. The state government is treating Covid patients in home isolation through telemedicine with 3991 doctors along with 680 specialists.

The 108, 104 Services, YSR Kanti Velugu, Pensions to Chronic patients, YSR Telemedicine, 104 Call centre, YSR Village Clinics and Family Doctor concept by providing two PHCs in a Mandal, two doctors and a 104 vehicle per a PHC are the revolutionary services provided to people in the last two years.