GHMC denies wages for Covid-hit sanitary staff

HYDERABAD: Over 200 sanitation workers who contracted the deadly Covid-19 virus while performing their duties have not been paid their wages while they were either in home isolation or undergoing treatment. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials are said to have marked them absent.

About 18,000 sanitation workers have been hitting the city roads every day during the lockdown. Already 20 of them have fallen prey to the deadly virus. Over 200 sanitary workers have contracted the virus during the last couple of months while carrying out containment activities at VIP houses, who were tested positive.

Though they were informed by their circle and zonal officers, the higher authorities sitting at the GHMC headquarters decided to deduct their.

Narrating his story, Vikram Narayana (name changed), a sanitary worker, said the corporation did not pay him 20-day wages last month, while five members in his team had contracted Covid-19. "We have lost a colleague who succumbed to the deadly virus last month. All of them were deeply depressed until tested Covid-19 negative. However, to our shock, the corporation authorities have deducted our salaries for not attending duties," he said. Narayana said despite their efforts, the higher authorities did not respond to their requests and were instead threatening that they would to sack the workers from service.

Echoing his concern, another worker, Niranjan, said despite the government releasing a GO to pay full salaries to frontline workers if they catch Covid-19 and go on leave, the higher authorities have been ignoring the orders. "Unlike the Karnataka government, the state government is not paying Rs 20 lakh compensation for those who succumbed to Covid-19. We are just asking for our wages while we are undergoing treatment for Covid-19," he added.

When tried to reach GHMC authorities, they were unavailable for comment.