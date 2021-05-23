Nation Current Affairs 23 May 2021 GHMC denies wages fo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

GHMC denies wages for Covid-hit sanitary staff

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 23, 2021, 11:53 am IST
Updated May 23, 2021, 12:09 pm IST
200 sanitary workers contracted the virus during last 2 months while carrying out containment activities at VIP houses, who tested positive
Vikram Narayana (name changed), a sanitary worker, said the corporation did not pay him 20-day wages last month, while five members in his team had contracted Covid-19. — PTI
 Vikram Narayana (name changed), a sanitary worker, said the corporation did not pay him 20-day wages last month, while five members in his team had contracted Covid-19. — PTI

HYDERABAD: Over 200 sanitation workers who contracted the deadly Covid-19 virus while performing their duties have not been paid their wages while they were either in home isolation or undergoing treatment. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials are said to have marked them absent.

About 18,000 sanitation workers have been hitting the city roads every day during the lockdown. Already 20 of them have fallen prey to the deadly virus. Over 200 sanitary workers have contracted the virus during the last couple of months while carrying out containment activities at VIP houses, who were tested positive.

 

Though they were informed by their circle and zonal officers, the higher authorities sitting at the GHMC headquarters decided to deduct their.

Narrating his story, Vikram Narayana (name changed), a sanitary worker, said the corporation did not pay him 20-day wages last month, while five members in his team had contracted Covid-19. "We have lost a colleague who succumbed to the deadly virus last month. All of them were deeply depressed until tested Covid-19 negative. However, to our shock, the corporation authorities have deducted our salaries for not attending duties," he said. Narayana said despite their efforts, the higher authorities did not respond to their requests and were instead threatening that they would to sack the workers from service.

 

Echoing his concern, another worker, Niranjan, said despite the government releasing a GO to pay full salaries to frontline workers if they catch Covid-19 and go on leave, the higher authorities have been ignoring the orders. "Unlike the Karnataka government, the state government is not paying Rs 20 lakh compensation for those who succumbed to Covid-19. We are just asking for our wages while we are undergoing treatment for Covid-19," he added.
When tried to reach GHMC authorities, they were unavailable for comment.

...
Tags: sanitation workers hyderabad, sanitation workers test positive hyderabad, salary cut sanitation workers covid positive treatment, sanitation workers hyderabad vips test positive, containment zone activities vip houses hyderabad, sanitation workers complain salary cut hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

At a mobile swab collection centre in Vijayawada. (Photo: PTI)

Covid taking toll on 31-40-50 age group in Andhra Pradesh: Data

Remdesivir is in great demand for the treatment of COVID-19 infected patients at hospitals. (Photo: PTI/File)

Karnataka starts SMS-based Remdesivir allocation, information system to check misuse

The board has decided to conduct the tests in this pattern in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Chhattisgarh to hold Class 12 board exams from June 1 in 'exam from home' pattern

Sharma is then seen slapping the man and encouraging two policemen, who rush to the spot and start hitting the man with sticks. (ANI)

Chhattisgarh: Surajpur collector removed after video shows him hitting man



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records 2.40 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 3,741 fatalities

A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo: PTI)

Patient given 10 Remdesivir injections against norms

The Anantapur Entrepreneurs Organisation has donated 50 oxygen concentrators, each worth of Rs. 1.03 lakh. — AP

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)

Fuel prices hiked across metros, petrol crosses Rs 93 in Delhi

The rates of petrol and diesel are the highest in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/File)

Hyderabad's Good Samaritans help Covid patients with free home-made food

Prapurna Reddy and Ramakishore Reddy of Aashri Society with their food packets for delivery. (Photo: Facebook/Aashri Society)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham