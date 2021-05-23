Doubts raised over efficacy of Krishnapatnam's Ayurvedic concoction

Thousands of COVID-19 patients arrive to receive ayurvedic medicine at Krishnapatnam, in Nellore district on May 21, 2021. (PTI)

Nellore: Questions are being asked about the efficacy of the concoction being provided as eye drops by self-proclaimed Ayurveda doctor Bonigi Anandaiah of Krishnapatnam for critically-ill Covid patients.

Video footage of a retired headmaster of Kota mandal who claimed that his oxygen level shot up to 95 from 83 after getting the eye drops two days ago, indicated that he was hospitalised again with low oxygen levels on Saturday. Kotaiah, aged 65, belongs to Thinnelapudi village in Kota mandal.

Some TV channels showed the first video recorded after he was given the eyedrops at Krishnapatnam where he enthusiastically endorsed Anandaiah preparation and condemned allopathy under the plea that doctors fleeced him. The video became viral then.

In one of the videos, he was seen being admitted to a hospital again. In another video shot when he was lying in his car, he was found weak and frail.

Kotaiah was unable to respond when someone asked him as to why he credited Anandaiah’s concoction for the increase in oxygen level when he left the hospital with a saturation level of 95 per cent.

In another video, his relatives sent to the higher officials of the district, he was found sitting in the backseat of his car. Reacting to a question by some hospital attendants, he said that his health improved after he took Krishnapatnam medicine.

However, he sounded very weak while uttering the words. Officials attributed his condition to post Covid weakness while adding that his oxygen saturation level was 98 and he was tested negative to Covid.