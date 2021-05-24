After Saturday fiasco, top cops streamline lockdown norms in Hyderabad

Food, e-commerce and essential delivery agents will be allowed, provided they produce proof of takeaway orders and deliveries. (Photo: DC/Surenderreddy Singireddy)

HYDERABAD: Top cops of the city have intervened to make implementation of lockdown smoother after reports of police high-handedness on Saturday hit the headlines and social media.

Food delivery boys, who were at the wrong end of the stick, have been permitted to make their deliveries. They will, however, have to provide authentic proof for their presence in a place during the lockdown once police stop them.

As per orders issued by higher officials, there will be hassle-free movement for doctors, nurses, hospital staff, sweepers, pharmacists, lab technicians, hospital supervisors, managers, oxygen technicians, medical shop workers and so on, provided they produce proof of their identity.

“Police have been asked to check doctor’s appointment, date on prescription, vaccine date, recent medical documents, proof of donating blood, or being a patient’s attendant. Tickets of passengers heading to railway stations or airport and luggage will be checked,” sources said.

Food, e-commerce and essential delivery agents will be allowed, provided they produce proof of takeaway orders and deliveries. e-Commerce services had been severely hit in different parts of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on Saturday after police took action against about 50 violators found roaming wearing tee-shirts of delivery boys.

Delivery firms, such as Zomato and Swiggy, and e-groceries firm Big Basket, took objection at their deliveries being stopped saying the government order on lockdown has exempted e-commerce operations from the lockdown restrictions.

In certain cases, food delivery workers had been stuck with food parcels with them after their vehicles were seized by police on Saturday.