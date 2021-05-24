Nation Current Affairs 23 May 2021 After Saturday fiasc ...
Nation, Current Affairs

After Saturday fiasco, top cops streamline lockdown norms in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 24, 2021, 12:44 am IST
Updated May 24, 2021, 12:44 am IST
Food delivery boys, who were at the wrong end of the stick, have been permitted to make their deliveries
Food, e-commerce and essential delivery agents will be allowed, provided they produce proof of takeaway orders and deliveries. (Photo: DC/Surenderreddy Singireddy)
 Food, e-commerce and essential delivery agents will be allowed, provided they produce proof of takeaway orders and deliveries. (Photo: DC/Surenderreddy Singireddy)

HYDERABAD: Top cops of the city have intervened to make implementation of lockdown smoother after reports of police high-handedness on Saturday hit the headlines and social media.

Food delivery boys, who were at the wrong end of the stick, have been permitted to make their deliveries. They will, however, have to provide authentic proof for their presence in a place during the lockdown once police stop them.

 

As per orders issued by higher officials, there will be hassle-free movement for doctors, nurses, hospital staff, sweepers, pharmacists, lab technicians, hospital supervisors, managers, oxygen technicians, medical shop workers and so on, provided they produce proof of their identity.

“Police have been asked to check doctor’s appointment, date on prescription, vaccine date, recent medical documents, proof of donating blood, or being a patient’s attendant. Tickets of passengers heading to railway stations or airport and luggage will be checked,” sources said.

 

Food, e-commerce and essential delivery agents will be allowed, provided they produce proof of takeaway orders and deliveries. e-Commerce services had been severely hit in different parts of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on Saturday after police took action against about 50 violators found roaming wearing tee-shirts of delivery boys.

Delivery firms, such as Zomato and Swiggy, and e-groceries firm Big Basket, took objection at their deliveries being stopped saying the government order on lockdown has exempted e-commerce operations from the lockdown restrictions.

 

In certain cases, food delivery workers had been stuck with food parcels with them after their vehicles were seized by police on Saturday.

...
Tags: hyderabad lockdown norms, food deliveries resumed in hyderabad, e-commerce resumed in hyderabad, swiggy, zomato services resume, bigbasket
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Cyclone Yaas, which is gathering strength in the Bay of Bengal, is likely to cross the north Odisha-West Bengal coast between Odisha’s Paradip and Sagar Island in West Bengal by May 26. (Photo: India Meteorological Department)

Cyclone 'Yaas' set to be 'Very Severe'; IAF ready with 11 aircrafts, 25 choppers

Pandit Nehru bus stand appears deserted during COVID curfew during in Vijayawada. (DC Image/Narayana Rao)

Partial curfew improves Covid situation in north Andhra

However, the District Task Force Committee appointed to check irregularities in private hospitals over charging of enormous fee, found that Prasanthi Hospital was treating many more Covid-19 patients. (Representational Image/PTI)

Two illegal Covid hospitals in Khammam sealed

The CBSE has proposed conducting exams between July 15 and August 26 and the result to be declared in September. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Class 12 exams likely between July-September in Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TTD to produce Anandaiah’s concoction

Employees queue up to board a bus at the foothill of Tirumala. (PTI file image)

Covid taking toll on 31-40-50 age group in Andhra Pradesh: Data

At a mobile swab collection centre in Vijayawada. (Photo: PTI)

Patient given 10 Remdesivir injections against norms

The Anantapur Entrepreneurs Organisation has donated 50 oxygen concentrators, each worth of Rs. 1.03 lakh. — AP

Chhattisgarh to hold Class 12 board exams from June 1 in 'exam from home' pattern

The board has decided to conduct the tests in this pattern in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Ruckus at Andhra-Telangana border as vehicles without e-pass stopped

The people who were stopped entered into arguments with the police. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham