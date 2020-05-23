60th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

125,121

6,570

Recovered

51,836

3,271

Deaths

3,728

142

Maharashtra44582125831517 Tamil Nadu14753712899 Gujarat132735880802 Delhi123195897208 Rajasthan65423692155 Madhya Pradesh61703029271 Uttar Pradesh57353324152 West Bengal33321221265 Andhra Pradesh2667173155 Bihar216662911 Punjab2028181939 Telangana1761104348 Karnataka174359741 Jammu and Kashmir148972020 Odisha11894367 Haryana107670616 Kerala7335125 Jharkhand3231363 Chandigarh2191783 Tripura1751520 Chhatisgarh172620 Himachal Pradesh168554 Assam142424 Uttarakhand104521 Goa5470 Manipur2620 Puducherry26100 Meghalaya14121 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 23 May 2020 Karnataka: Corona al ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka: Corona almost doubled from 1000 to 1939 in 8 days

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKNISHRE KARTHIK
Published May 23, 2020, 5:41 pm IST
Updated May 23, 2020, 5:42 pm IST
With Corona picking pace, doubling rates gets halved Corona almost doubled from 1000 to 1939 in 8 days
Passengers wearing masks in wake of coronavirus pandemic walk inside Bengaluru City Railway Station, on March 16, 2020. (PTI Photo)
 Passengers wearing masks in wake of coronavirus pandemic walk inside Bengaluru City Railway Station, on March 16, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: A whopping 196 coronanvirus cases were reported in Karnataka on Saturday, sending anxieties soaring in the medical and executive establishments here. Going by the pace, the state is expected to cross 2,000 cases tonight or Sunday.

The state breached the 1000 mark on May 15, when the number of corona cases stood at 1056. They have doubled in a matter of eight days, reaching 1939.

 

It took the virus 16 days to double its detected infections from 600 cases (May 2) to 1200 (May 18). But with the daily spurts of new cases topping 100 mark for four times this week, the state's doubling rate has fallen to eight days.

This hurtling pace is majorly due to the influx of workers from Maharashtra. Of the 196 cases taken on record on Saturday, 172 are returnees from Maharashtra.

Staturday's spurt broke the previous record of 149 cases for a single-day surge.

The toll due to Covid-19 inched up with the death of an 32 year old male from Bengaluru. The toll is now 42.

The geographic distribution of the new cases is thus: 72 from Yadgir, 39 from Raichur, 28 from Mandya, 20 from Chikkaballapura, 15 from Gadag, 4 each from Hassan and Bengaluru, 3 each from Davangere and Uttara Kannada, 2 each from Dakshin Kannada and Kolar and one each from Belagavi, Dharwad, Udupi and Kalburgi.

All the 72 cases from Yadagiri, 37 out of 39 cases from Raichur, all 28 from Mandya, 20 from Chikkaballapura, 3 from Gadag, 4 from Hassan, 2 from Uttara Kannada, one each from Udupi, Bengaluru, Kalburgi, Dharwad and Belagavi, Dakshin Kannada are all returnees from Maharashtra.

One positive patient has infected nine of his primary contacts in Gadag.

The remaining three cases from Bengaluru are one returnee from Tamilnadu, one from New Delhi and one with Influenza like Illness.

The case of a government doctor at Moodigere which was a cause of concern for the locals has turned out negative.

